‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Puppets Listed for $10 Million on eBay

Santa can bring you the ultimate Christmas present this year for the price of $10 million.

Puppets used in the 1964 Rankin/Bass Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are being auctioned on eBay for the staggering price of $10 million by their current owner, Peter Lutrario.

“These 2 puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television. We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own,” the eBay auction page reads. “To many, they are Christmas. We all grew up with them, and they are Recognizable in an instant by every generation. Couple that with the fact that they are ONE OF A KIND.”

According to Pix11 News, Lutrario came into possession of the puppets after a friend Rick Goldshmidt, a Rankin/Bass expert, had the puppets restored and then sold them to Lutrario in 2010.

Goldschmidt, however, doesn’t see the Christmas cheer in the auction, stating that “It’s just sad to see the puppets being put on eBay. People love to see them. It’s something that’s a treasured part of Americana. I’d like to see it in a museum — not in someone’s briefcase.”

Should you decide to bid on these rare puppets, the weight of the cost is lessened a bit by free shipping.

The auction is set to end on Dec. 25.