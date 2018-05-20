'Suits’ Star Patrick Adams Slammed for Shaming Woman Who Criticized His Royal Wedding Photos

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams is in hot water for shaming a fellow airport patron after a displeasing exchange.

Adams was attending Suits co-star Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, but apparently had a unfortunate run-in with a detractor while waiting for a flight.

As The Sun reports, the actor posted an unflattering photo of a sleeping woman on Instagram and explained his reason for posting the shot. Apparently, the woman had mocked his weight while reading a magazine.

"She reads her paper. See's picture of me and Troian (Bellisario, my wife,) from wedding. 'My God. What a terrible photo of you,'" Adams recounted. "I look over. 'Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you're just so....chunky.' She laughs and falls asleep. And .... scene."

Adams' act of embarrassing the woman received a mixed response from fans.

Some thought it was out of place and below some of his stature.

"I expect better from you," one fan wrote. "She's rude and what she did was uncalled for but sometimes you don't have to get even."

However, some thought the 36-year-old actor, who is also known for appearances in Old School and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, was totally justified.

While another added: "So rude! You both looked great! Someone's jealous they didn't get to go."

Adams has since deleted the photo from his social media profiles.

In addition to Adams, several other Suits stars attended the latest royal wedding, including Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Hoffman was also the center of an embarrassing online moment, as he was caught shooting an unflattering look during the ceremony. He has since explained that he was simple reacting to someone's bad breath.

Markle starred on seven seasons of Suits as Rachel Zane, a paralegal at the Pearson Hardman law firm. She is credited for 108 episodes of the series, but exited at the end of season 7, with no signs of ever returning due to her newfound royal duties.

Suits is currently between seasons on USA Network, but seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Seasons 1-7 are available to purchase through other various outlets.

Photo Credit: USA Network / Nigel Parry