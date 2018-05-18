Royal Wedding: Kensington Palace Posts All the Places the World Can Stream the Ceremony

The royal wedding is less than 24 hours away, and fans around the world are preparing to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in what is expected to be in spectacular fashion.

In addition to the numerous networks covering the event on television, Kensington Palace has also announced that the wedding will be shown live online via the royal family’s YouTube channel. They will also be sharing updates on the day on the family’s Facebook, Twitter andInstagram pages.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wedding ceremony will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. GMT, or 7 a.m. ET., followed by a carriage procession through the town of Windsor at 8 a.m. ET. The newlyweds will then head to a public reception before celebrating at a private reception at Frogmore House during the evening.

As the big moment approaches, more and more details have been revealed, including who will walk Markle down the aisle after it was announced that her father will not be attending the ceremony.

In the end, CNN reports that Markle will walk most of the aisle by herself before being met by Prince Charles at the Quire, where the main royal guests will be seated. Charles will then walk Markle to the foot of the altar and stand back as she makes her way to Prince Harry.

Elton John has also been reported to be performing on the day, though it’s unclear if he’ll do so during the ceremony or during the private reception. John has long been a friend of the royal family, as he was close with the late Princess Diana and performed “Candle in the Wind” at her 1997 funeral.

On another, delicious note, a video of the royal wedding cake being made by baker Claire Ptak has been released, with Ptak whipping up a lemon sponge cake with elderflower syrup featuring Amalfi lemon curd and covered with a Swiss meringue elderflower buttercream for the couple. The finishing touches will be made to the cake on Saturday morning at Windsor Castle.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com