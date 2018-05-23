Royal Wedding: Fashion Hits and Misses

The royal wedding drew some of the world’s biggest living icons and throwing the fashion world for a loop.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot, some of the biggest stars in the world were present. Formal fashion was on full display, however guests were obliged to obey the strict rules of royal etiquette. This created a unique scenario in 2018, when female celebrities are rarely seen in long sleeves and high collars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, there were some clear winner and some who missed the mark on Saturday. This royal wedding didn’t feature any particularly outlandish get-ups, but there were plenty of things to analyze when it was all said and done.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest ups and downs in fashion at this year’s royal wedding.

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton has had a tough time with royal wedding fashion. In 2011, at her sister’s wedding to Prince William, she was accused of trying to steal the limelight by wearing an off-white dress that complimented her figure.

Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018



This time around, Middleton was at least spared any accusations of malice. Instead, she was mocked when Twitter users pointed out that the pattern on her dress bore a striking resemblance to a can of Arizona Iced Tea.

Queen Elizabeth II

Special shout out to the HBIC Queen Elizabeth II for paying tribute to Gale Weathers with this neon green look ? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/xntfaR3hIk — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) May 19, 2018



Queen Elizabeth looked vibrant on her grandson’s wedding day in bright lime green. Unfortunately, she too found herself side-by-side with another picture. Twitter users were quick to spot a similar coat on Gale Weathers in the original Scream movie.

Amal Clooney

you CANNOT wear a big yellow hat and hang out with a dude named George and expect me to think of anything else pic.twitter.com/Oh24hO9L4L — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) May 19, 2018



Of course, Amal Clooney is a beloved figure, but viewers found a way to criticize her outfit as well. As several astute users noticed, another person was famous for wearing a wide-brimmed yellow hat while hanging out with a loveable figure named George.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are looking so stylish at the #RoyalWedding! pic.twitter.com/dWXbnX81VT — Tennis Photos (@tennis_photos) May 19, 2018



Serena Williams was a fan favorite at the royal wedding, arriving in style with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/N6d4F6tdp7 — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 19, 2018



Oprah Winfrey was another guest that American audiences were surprised and delighted to see. The royal etiquette dress code suited Winfrey flawlessly, and she looked perfectly at ease surrounded by royalty.

Gina Torres

Many of Markle’s former co-stars from Suits were present on Saturday, and they too seemed quite at home in the world of royal fashion. Fans were delighted to see Gian Torres in a vibrant red get-up.

What we’re not going to do is sleep on this QUEEN. Gina Torres, you’re doing amazing sweetie #suitsroyalwedding #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/hkmq8pnPNL — ﱞ (@comfortzoneee) May 19, 2018



Jessica Mulroney

“years later, we’re having a bit of Pippa-related déjà vu: Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney turned heads this morning as she walked into St. George’s Chapel for Meghan and Harry’s nuptials.” pic.twitter.com/J89lgnZoLu — phyllis young murray (@cybrarian75x) May 22, 2018



Meghan Markle’s best friend and maid of honor, Jessica Mulroney, faced similar accusations to those that Pippa Middleton faced last year. Some viewers thought that her slim-fitting blue dress made her look too good, possibly overshadowing the bride on her big day. Fortunately, Mulroney didn’t have to deal with the consequences of wearing a shade of white to another woman’s wedding.

Chloe Madeley

Harry’s friend James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive at St George’s Chapel #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Mnvi0TopCX — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 19, 2018



English model and TV host Chloe Madeley took more heat than anyone from fashion critics on Saturday. Many were upset to see the fitness guru in a strappy dress with her shoulders fully exposed at the wedding. Technically, Madeley’s dress clashed with the royal etiquette rules, though no one there seemed to find it too distracting.

Slide 9

Of course, the true icon of the day was Meghan Markle herself. The bride was radiant in a Givenchy gown with long sleeves and a boat-neckline. She wore a cathedral-length veil and a 16-foot train.

At least one vocal journalist criticized Markle’s dress at the ceremony, suggesting she had “copied” it from Denmark’s Princess Marry. Marry wore a similar dress to her own wedding in 2004. The reporter, Allison Langdon, also questioned Markle’s chocie to wear pure white on her wedding day, noting that this is not her first wedding.

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney and Harry going to the #RoyalWedding reception pic.twitter.com/0CFto93GCG — • (@faveslooks) May 19, 2018



Later in the day, Markle changed into another pure white gown for the evening reception. She traded in her long sleeves for a high collar, and beamed at the cameras as she and her new husband sped off in his Jaguar.