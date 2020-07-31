Roy Den Hollander: 'Anti-Feminist' Gunman Who Attacked Judge Esther Salas' Family Reportedly Had List of a Dozen Targets

The lawyer who murdered a judge's son apparently had more targets intended. Attorney Roy Den Hollander, 72, had a list of more than a dozen names, the New York Times reported after speaking with three people who know the matter.

The list itself was reportedly found in a rented car in the Catskills not far from where the lawyer killed himself following the shooting. The list included U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, whose house he shot at, leading to the death of her son and her husband's critical injury, along with men's rights activist Marc Angelucci, the vice president of the National Coalition for Men. The FBI has been looking into whether Den Hollander's terminal cancer diagnosis was the motivation for the deadly attack. The noted misogynist's law career was notorious for suing bars over ladies' night drink specials, though he didn't always get along with his fellow men's rights activists.

Harry Crouch, president of the Nation Coalition for Men, told CBS Los Angeles that Hollander was a board member for the group, but had been kicked him out for threatening him. "I want to be real clear, he's not a NCFM member," Crouch explained. "Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago because he was a nut job." Though he went on to say that before that, he was "loved by virtually everybody in the men's right movement" and the movement's "right leg."

The FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department also recently confirmed that Den Hollander was their suspect the murder of Angelucci. The lawyer attacked Salas's home while dressed as a FedEx delivery man on July 19, killing her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and critically injuring her husband Mark Anderl. Den Hollander was found dead the following day, which has been ruled a suicide.

Den Hollander had previously argued a case before Salas, which Federal court records indicate was a lawsuit where he represented a woman and her daughter who were seeking to register for selective service in the U.S. military. His clients claimed the draft was unconstitutional due to it barring women from registering. The case did end up raising some complex legal questions about the treatment of women in the military, though Salas only sided with part of his arguments. Though she agreed with others, the lawsuit remains unresolved.