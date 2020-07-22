Shooting of Federal Judge Esther Salas' Husband and Son: Everything We Know

As you may have heard, tragedy struck Judge Esther Salas and her family on Sunday. Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed after a gunman disguised as a delivery driver opened fire on their New Jersey home. Her husband, Mark Anderl, who is a criminal defense attorney and former assistant prosecutor for Essex County, was also shot but is said to be in stable condition. Salas was unharmed. In light of this tragedy, here is everything that you need to know about the situation. The gunman who entered their home was reportedly disguised as a Federal Express delivery driver. Mark was apparently the one who opened the door for the gunman and was subsequently shot. Daniel then rushed to the door and was also shot before the gunman fled. Salas was in the basement of their home at the time of the incident. It is unclear who was the target of the shooting. Ever since the situation occurred, there has been more information released about the matter. With the FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Attorney General's office all investigating the situation, there will likely be even more information revealed in due time. But, as of right now, here is everything that you need to know about the case.

Who Is Judge Salas? Salas, a judge for the New Jersey District Court, was nominated to her position by President Barack Obama. She was later confirmed to her position in 2011. She previously served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey. One of her most high-profile cases involved Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who previously served time in prison on financial fraud charges.

What Happened? The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. Both Mark and Daniel Anderl were shot by the gunman after they entered their New Brunswick, New Jersey home. As previously stated, it is unclear who was the target of this crime. It is also unclear exactly what the gunman's motivation was.

The Victims Daniel, a student at Catholic University with aspirations to go into the law profession, was killed as a result of the shooting, as he was reportedly shot through the heart. Salas' husband went through three surgeries after he was shot. He is said to be in stable condition now.

The Alleged Perpetrator (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Police believe that the gunman involved in the shooting was Roy Den Hollander. Den Hollander, who described himself as an "anti-feminist" lawyer, was found dead the day after the shooting following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Background On Salas New Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack tried to shed some light on the situation during an interview with ABC News. Despite varying reports about the subject, Womack told ABC News that Salas is not believed to have received any threats recently. Although, he did share that she has received them "from time to time."

Jeffrey Epstein Connection Shortly after the shooting occurred, Newsweek reported that Salas was assigned a case with connections to Jeffrey Epstein mere days before this tragedy took place. On Wednesday, four days before the shooting, Salas was assigned to a lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors, who claim that the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies. Their lawsuit also claims that the company failed to monitor "high-risk" customers, including Epstein, properly. As of right now, there has been no evidence to indicate that the shooting had any connection to this case.