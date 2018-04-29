Roseanne Barr Reacts to Michelle Wolf’s Controversial WHCD Speech

Roseanne Barr has published several tweets that seem to be in reference to Michelle Wolf’s controversial White House Correspondent’s Dinner speech.

Barr’s retweeted a tweet that aligned Wolf’s comments about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other political figures to bullying.

Then the Roseanne star tweeted a similar sentiment herself.

“They use women to attack and bully women,” Barr wrote, presumably in reference to Democrats.

they use women to attack and bully women. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

Barr also followed up those remarks by giving some more grounded criticism of the speech. She judged the speech as a comic and thought Wolf made one major flaw: making fun of someone in attendance that is more beloved than she was.

“First rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than [you] who is in the audience,” Barr wrote. “You will lose the entire crowd.”

first rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience. U will lose the entire crowd. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

Wolf’s jokes, especially one of the remarks about Sanders, have sparked may debate online.

“I like Sarah, I think she’s really resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

She added, “I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I Know, Aunt Coulter.”

The most vocal disapproval of Wolf’s speech stems from her remarks that make reference to Sanders’ looks. However, Wolf insists she did not mean to be demeaning in that area.

“All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials.”

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Photo Credit: ABC / Matt Petit