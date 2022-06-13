Snacks Sold at Costco Recalled in Light of Jif Peanut Butter Scandal

✖

Costco members may want to check their pantries, because a popular snack variety pack sold at the membership-only big-box retailer has just been recalled. Amid the expanding J.M. Smucker Company recall of Jif peanut butter products, Green Rabbit Holdings, Inc. has recalled Dorm Room Snack Box due to a small cup of peanut butter that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Consumers were alerted to the recall in a notice sent to Costco members. According to that notice, the recalled Dorm Room Snack Box were sold at Costco warehouses from April 20, 2022 through May 23, 2022. The recalled product features the item number 1377354. The box is a combination of more than 70 snacks and contains, among other things, Snyder's pretzels, Oreos, Pringles, Goldfish, and four 1.5 oz cups of Jif To Go Peanut Butter Dipping Cups. These cups are part of the growing Jig peanut butter recall. Per the notice, "The J.M. Smucker Company and the FDA have issued a voluntary recall of select Jif Peanut Butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination."

J.M Smucker Company issued the recall on May 20 after interviews and lab data determined that some Jif peanut butter products may be contaminated with Salmonella. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. So far, 16 illnesses across 12 states have been confirmed in connection to Jif peanut butter. The CDC notes that there have been two hospitalizations.

That initial J.M. Smucker recall, which included more than 45 types of products, has since expanded. To date, more than a dozen other companies have recalled products that contain Jif peanut butter. The recalls, the full list of which can be found here, includes everything from fudge to fruit and vegetables packs and even protein snacks. Due to the risk salmonella poses, in all of these recalls consumers have been asked not to eat the products. The products should instead either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.