Rockettes Promise Special Kickline at NBC's Christmas Tree Lighting

Viewers were not happy that the Rockettes didn't perform their famous kickline this year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but not to worry, they will in a matter of days. On Dec. 2 on NBC, the iconic dancers will take to the stage once again to perform and this time it will involve their high-kicks. "Thank you for all the love for our Wooden Soldier routine at #MacysParade! If you're excited for a kickline, tune in to @nbc's tree lighting Dec. 2 for a special Rockette kickline for fans at home!" their announcement via Twitter read.

Thank you for all the love for our Wooden Soldier routine at #MacysParade!

If you’re excited for a kickline, tune in to @nbc’s tree lighting Dec. 2 for a special Rockette kickline for fans at home! 👯‍♀️💂‍♂️🥳🎄 — Rockettes (@Rockettes) November 26, 2020

Several elements were different at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and onlookers were not pleased. From augmented reality balloons to the Rockettes not showcasing their kickline, even Matthew Morrison's Grinch performance, several had a hard time adjusting to the changes that were made. However, the change to the Rockettes dance routine was not welcomed with open arms. Several took to Twitter to air their thoughts, with one person writing, "Are you seriously telling me i endured all of 2020 only for the the Rockettes to NOT do their kickline in the parade. thanksgiving is ruined."

Someone else wrote, "What was the worst part of your thanksgiving mine was the rockettes didn't do a kickline," while another echoed, "I am very in my feelings that the rockettes didn't kickline." The Rockettes have been American icons for almost a century and have graced hundreds of stages across the country, even going overseas a few times. Appearing at Radio City Music Hall time-and-time again, the famous line of dancers are historical at this point.

The group was inspired by a British dance troupe formed by John Tiller. Originally, to qualify as a Rockette, one had to be between 5'2 and 5'6, but today women can be anywhere between 5'6 and 5'10. They must be proficient in tap, modern, jazz and ballet. When the group started almost a century ago, it started with 16 performers, but these days the line is up to 36. By 2000, there had already been 2,500 women who performed as a Rockette.

The group has performed at a number of memorable events from large-scale parades to the inauguration of the 43rd president, George W. Bush. They also joined the USO, which allowed them to travel abroad and perform there to entertain troops. The group of talented dancers have seen become an American icon.