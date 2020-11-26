Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Haunted by Matthew Morrison's 'Grinch' Performance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers were shown a sneak peek at Matthew Morrison's Grinch musical, and the performance seems to have haunted many. Morrison will be playing the mean green Christmas character in NBC's upcoming musical version of the classic Dr. Seuss story. During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, audiences got a look at what to expect from the show, and it left them thoroughly freaked out.

"Every time I hear the words Matthew Morrison and Grinch musical in the same sentence it feels like a threat," one person joked. "Seeing Matthew Morrison as the Grinch has ruined my day," someone else quipped. The Grinch musical will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET, only on NBC. For now, scroll down to see what people are saying about the early preview of Morrison in the cantankerous role.