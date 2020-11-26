Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Haunted by Matthew Morrison's 'Grinch' Performance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers were shown a sneak peek at Matthew Morrison's Grinch musical, and the performance seems to have haunted many. Morrison will be playing the mean green Christmas character in NBC's upcoming musical version of the classic Dr. Seuss story. During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, audiences got a look at what to expect from the show, and it left them thoroughly freaked out.
"Every time I hear the words Matthew Morrison and Grinch musical in the same sentence it feels like a threat," one person joked. "Seeing Matthew Morrison as the Grinch has ruined my day," someone else quipped. The Grinch musical will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET, only on NBC. For now, scroll down to see what people are saying about the early preview of Morrison in the cantankerous role.
just when we thought 2020 couldnt get worse...
matthew morrison as the grinch: pic.twitter.com/2nJBCM1HB9— out of context will schuester (@oocmrschue) November 26, 2020
matthew morrison just unlocked pandoras box— out of context will schuester (@oocmrschue) November 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/jzW98F2tzn
cause of death: matthew morrison in the grinch costume— sunny (@sunaynasmith) November 26, 2020
Matthew Morrison as the grinch is my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/dyrTAgB3vB— Harriet Worley (@harriet_worley) November 26, 2020
Matthew Morrison as the Grinch Me: pic.twitter.com/tACtwYg3F8— Meg (@magoniameg) November 26, 2020
society if matthew morrison did not play the grinch pic.twitter.com/uwYUHHqUt9— taylor ☾ (@simpnestors) November 26, 2020
My live authentic reaction to the very first look at Matthew Morrison as the Grinch on the thanksgiving day parade (featuring my 7 year old cousin expressing her disgust) #arrestmatthewmorrison pic.twitter.com/sE0HeGK97k— erin 🐛 (@ems908) November 26, 2020
May I speak with the person responsible for a Grinch musical with Matthew Morrison in the year 2020? Just have some questions.— Erin Hicks Moon (@erinhmoon) November 26, 2020
living in fear of matthew morrison— carrie (@SPEClALGlRL) November 26, 2020
MATTHEW MORRISON GRINCH IS SO SCARY pic.twitter.com/92ngeXpdht— jenna (@lullabyforyou) November 26, 2020
Just trying to watch the thanksgiving day parade in peace and then they have to hit me with coming up: Matthew Morrison as the grinch— Emma McGee (@EmmaMcG43757762) November 26, 2020
matthew morrison dressed like the grinch will haunt me for the rest of my days— rachel (@rachel_weaves) November 26, 2020
Things I did not need to see today:— The Grinch 💚 (@graciemaynard23) November 26, 2020
•Matthew Morrison dressed like the Grinch
If Matthew Morrison Grinch so much as glances at the ground Christmas will be cancelled pic.twitter.com/RNnMoM8s5K— Ella Powell (@fallingwthstyl3) November 26, 2020
my sister is watching the parade and matthew morrison as the grinch came on and we all jumped— marina (@jointcontent) November 26, 2020
tw// m*tthew m*rrison
MATTHEW MORRISON IN THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE???? pic.twitter.com/R6cE9j9mSq— sam (@ozsupremacy) November 26, 2020
matthew morrison isnt that bad.
the matthew morrison in question: pic.twitter.com/vcuQA4ZcY0— out of context will schuester (@oocmrschue) November 26, 2020
I’m pretty sure Matthew Morrison as the Grinch is a war crime pic.twitter.com/RhwR5YLb2U— shadowfax 🐴 (@whyangelinawhy) November 26, 2020
matthew morrison you will never see heaven pic.twitter.com/tEEC7XmKWQ— allison (@allisonMcrist) November 26, 2020
NBC Exec: How can we ruin the holidays?
Matthew Morrison: You rang? pic.twitter.com/ZwzPZk0scy— Mattsgiving Day (@Nerf_Herder22) November 26, 2020
we deserve Matthew Morrison grinch why would we deserve anything better than rock bottom pic.twitter.com/8I4mKUlAUt— mike leigh made it (@cowboy_ersatz) November 26, 2020