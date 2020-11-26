Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Sound off on Augmented Reality Balloons

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade looked a lot different this year, as the annual holiday tradition made a number of changes in order to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not only were the crowds that normally swarm the streets of New York City absent to promote social distancing, but some of the balloons that filled the sky were ot physically there. The parade experimented this year with augmented reality balloons to lessen the number of people who were required to actually be on site during the procession, giving viewers more of a futuristic taste of their classic favorites. Nonetheless, the AR balloons struck some as less-than-festive, leading to some strong reactions on viewers' side. Keep scrolling to see some of the strong reactions the 2020 parade brought out in people across the country.