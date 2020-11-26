Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Sound off on Augmented Reality Balloons
The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade looked a lot different this year, as the annual holiday tradition made a number of changes in order to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not only were the crowds that normally swarm the streets of New York City absent to promote social distancing, but some of the balloons that filled the sky were ot physically there. The parade experimented this year with augmented reality balloons to lessen the number of people who were required to actually be on site during the procession, giving viewers more of a futuristic taste of their classic favorites. Nonetheless, the AR balloons struck some as less-than-festive, leading to some strong reactions on viewers' side. Keep scrolling to see some of the strong reactions the 2020 parade brought out in people across the country.
'From 1995'
#MacysParade AR balloons look like they're from 1995 lmao pic.twitter.com/TRO2N2YMul— 🎃 spooky da vinky 🎃 (@_necropants) November 26, 2020
Lol, the AR balloons are janky af. #VerizonLive #macysparade— Jay Kim (@jaykimdotnet) November 26, 2020
'Cool and Also Terrifying'
This #MacysParade AR is like but WHAT IF these balloons WERE ACTUALLY here— Heba Elorbany (@heba_elorbany) November 26, 2020
The AR balloons are cool and also terrifying #macysparade pic.twitter.com/fhyVyjEOy0— jordan (@gaybrownie) November 26, 2020
'Depressing'
This balloon of The Rock...
It’s real to me, damnit! #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/Bw9EowuknF— win a case (@RHOSuplexCity) November 26, 2020
#VerizonLive #MacysParade stop with the AR "balloons" its depressing enough watching the parade with nobody there— Fuzz (@R3d_B3ard_85) November 26, 2020
'Lost My Mind'
Okay so I appreciate the attempt, but we can do much better AR than this in 2020. Should've hired the James Cameron team or something. #macysparade #verizonlive— Jordan Kicklighter (@jwkicklighter) November 26, 2020
An army of AR (augmented reality) CGI fake flying sea horses floating down street in NYC, were on my TV when I turned it on. For a moment I lost my mind. 😳So #2020 .. forgot it was the #VerizonLive #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/rn5QDj3kUN— Rant Mashup (@rantmashup) November 26, 2020
'Too Depressing'
Can I find a stream for the Macy's deep parade where they actually play what's going on in the parade rather than just playing stupid background music for the AR stuff... That defeats the purpose... This is too depressing #MacysParade #MacysThanksgivingParade— BLM all day every day (@LesboCheeFenn) November 26, 2020
AR balloons aren’t doing it for me, but to be fair, neither do IRL ones. #MacysParade— Dan Schenker (@heydanschenker) November 26, 2020
'Iconic'
@CorridorDigital, can you guys do something with these dreadful AR balloons on the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Happy Thanksgiving! #MacysParade #MacysThanksgivingParade— Alexis Ortiz-Rosario (@AlexanderCadere) November 26, 2020
stoppp.😭 The Rock iconic photo balloon is so adorable!🥺 it’s like a little cartoon and it looks exactly like him! #MacysParade @TheRock pic.twitter.com/WWQzHNutvt— ✩ mikenna ✩ (@mikenna_miller) November 26, 2020
'Disappointed'
So glad I tuned into the #MacysParade for the AR to completely drown out the performances. Can’t hear anything but elevator music. Disappointed and sad for the actual performers. 😒— Caitertot the Unwise (@caitsansomreads) November 26, 2020
For the #VerizonLive #MacysParade what is the point of having live performers if you’re not going to play their music? If there are bagpipes I should hear bagpipes. If there are drums I should hear drums. The AR is cool but the point is to showcase talent. Not just balloons.— ❄️🎄TinselTown Tori 🎄❄️ (@exuberantram) November 26, 2020