Angry Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Livid the Rockettes Didn't Perform a Kickline
There's a lot different this year in general, but when it comes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers struggle to get past a few changes. From Matthew Morrison's Grinch performance to the augmented reality balloons, there's a lot different — and people are taking to social media to air their upset. But another major change that people aren't happy about is the Rockettes performance without their famous kickline.
The dancers are famous for their high kicks, but they left that out this year, and onlookers were not pleased. Several took to Twitter, claiming Thanksgiving Day was ruined because of it, while others guessed that they were forced to change their routine due to masks. The Rockettes have been American icons for almost a century and have graced hundreds of stages across the country, even going overseas a time or two.
Appearing at Radio City Music Hall time-and-time again, the famous line of dancers is historical at this point. They've performed at numerous memorable events like the inauguration of the 43rd U.S. president, George W. Bush. They joined the USO, which allowed them to travel abroad and perform there to entertain troops. According to Rockettes' official website, Russell Markert was the "father figure" in the 1920s until he retired in 1971.
The group was inspired by a British dance troupe formed by John Tiller. Originally, to qualify as a Rockette, one had to be between 5'2 and 5'6, but today women can be anywhere between 5'6 and 5'10. They must be proficient in tap, modern, jazz and ballet. The group also started with just 16 performers, but today there's a line of 36.
By 2000, the group celebrated its 75th anniversary, and already 2,500 women have performed as one of the famed dancers. By 2010, the Rockettes grew to a new fame level, being more in the public eye than ever before. Now, they've become a holiday tradition between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and when they left out their famed high-kick, families were not thrilled. However, the official Twitter page of The Rockettes did announce that they will plan to do their famous kickline on Dec. 2 on NBC for the tree lighting. Below is a list of reactions that people had to this year's Thanksgiving change.
are you seriously telling me i endured all of 2020 only for the the Rockettes to NOT do their kickline in the parade. thanksgiving is ruined— ˗ˏˋ noya ˎˊ˗ (@maditronn) November 26, 2020
prevnext
what was the worst part of your thanksgiving mine was the rockettes didn’t do a kickline 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃— Stephanie Rhéa (@stephanierhea_) November 26, 2020
I am very in my feelings that the rockettes didn't kickline.— Cassi Lynn ❄ (@UnicornsandGin) November 26, 2020
prevnext
The @Rockettes didn’t kick?? #kickline #MacysThanksgivingParade— K.M.O. (@KellyMOSullivan) November 26, 2020
My fam and me: This @Rockettes show is so cute and different!
Also us, 3 mins later: No kickline?! Thanksgiving is ruined. #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/tilnYE1Owi— Erin Jeanine (@erinjeanine_) November 26, 2020
prevnext
no kickline from the rockettes ?? what else will 2020 take away 😭 #MacysThanksgivingParade— phoebe 🎄 (@gillies_phoebe) November 26, 2020
Also, my face when the Rockettes didn’t even do a kickline this year. #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/BhkUPgjR4P— Emily Childers (@eachilders34) November 26, 2020
prevnext
I figure with being forced to wear a mask, they had to choose this routine - not strenuous like a kickline. Sad— Geillis Duncan (@GeillisJu) November 26, 2020
And the performances are all even dialed way back. Like, the Rockettes didn't even do a kickline.— Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) November 26, 2020
prevnext
@Rockettes not doing a kickline in the #MacysThanksgivingParade is soooo 2020 that I am not even surprised. Why should anything be normal!?! 😢— Lisa Sparks (@lisasp11) November 26, 2020
2020 taking the Rockettes kickline from us is the last straw— Amanda Waller (@_amandawaller) November 26, 2020
prevnext
What the hell no kickline?— SimplySherri (@SimplySherri1) November 26, 2020
Rockettes didn't do the kickline this year. But they did do the Toy Soldier routine. I don't think I've ever seen them do that at the #MacysParade before.— DeadPhoenX | デッドフェニックス (@ArtOfDPX) November 26, 2020
prevnext
#MacysThanksgivingParade— Kelly Griffin Sherwood (@KLGS76) November 26, 2020
I missed seeing the Rockettes kick line though! It was a beautiful performance. But why no traditional kickline?
Sooooo did I miss the @Rockettes doing the kickline, or did they not do it? I’m totally upset!! It’s the whole reason I sit through the whole damn parade.— weeping (@WeepyWednesday) November 26, 2020
prevnext
The #rockettes did a good performance but im mad they didnt do their kickline.— Nichole D (@nikkid_701) November 26, 2020
How did the rockettes not do a kickline this seems illegal— Shara Yabroudy (@shara_yab46) November 26, 2020
prevnext
My husband is DEFENDING the Rockettes not doing a kickline. Does Macy’s stock divorce lawyers? Christmas is canceled and no one get any turkey.— Auntie Nanners - Thanksgiving is Canceled (@NannersBooBoo) November 26, 2020
Yes, but did they really not do a kickline? Is that even legal?— Tammy (@tli213) November 26, 2020
prev
@Macys— Critical Thinker (@mebeincom) November 26, 2020
NO ROCKETTES KICKLINE??!!
So disappointing!