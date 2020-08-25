RNC 2020: Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Raises Eyebrows With Impassioned Speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who now serves as a top surrogate for President Donald Trump and is dating his son Donald Trump Jr., gave an impassioned speech during the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. The speech raised some eyebrows on Twitter, as she appeared to be yelling during her pre-recorded speech, which was delivered in an empty room. Her message was dark, telling viewers that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris want to "steal your liberty."

Guilfoyle shouted throughout the speech, in which she said Democrats "want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear." Democrats want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live," she said. "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point where you will not recognize this country or yourself."

Later, Guilfoyle said the 2020 election between Trump and Biden is a "battle for the soul" of the U.S. and said presidential leadership is "not guaranteed." She warned that Democrats would "fundamentally change this nation" and will "defund, dismantle and destroy America's law enforcement." Although protesters have called for a decrease in police funding, Biden did not include defunding police as part of his platform.