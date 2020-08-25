RNC 2020: Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Raises Eyebrows With Impassioned Speech
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who now serves as a top surrogate for President Donald Trump and is dating his son Donald Trump Jr., gave an impassioned speech during the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. The speech raised some eyebrows on Twitter, as she appeared to be yelling during her pre-recorded speech, which was delivered in an empty room. Her message was dark, telling viewers that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris want to "steal your liberty."
Guilfoyle shouted throughout the speech, in which she said Democrats "want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear." Democrats want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live," she said. "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point where you will not recognize this country or yourself."
Later, Guilfoyle said the 2020 election between Trump and Biden is a "battle for the soul" of the U.S. and said presidential leadership is "not guaranteed." She warned that Democrats would "fundamentally change this nation" and will "defund, dismantle and destroy America's law enforcement." Although protesters have called for a decrease in police funding, Biden did not include defunding police as part of his platform.
Have y’all seen the 💀 toll?! pic.twitter.com/pmnVrB7WE2— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) August 25, 2020
Elsewhere in the speech, Guilfoyle praised Trump as a "leader who will rebuild the promise of America." She added, "We build things up, we don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag."prevnext
When you turn the TV on during Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech #RNCConvention2020 #RNC pic.twitter.com/Ic77ShATXJ— Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) August 25, 2020
Many social media users noted that Guilfoyle's strong delivery came just weeks after she tested positive for the coronavirus in July, when she was traveling with Trump. Less than three weeks after she tested positive, Guilfoyle shared photos of herself sitting with the president on Instagram. "Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I feel good thanks be to God and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect [Trump]," Guilfoyle tweeted on July 4.prevnext
Kimberly Guilfoyle speech at The RNC. #RNCConvention2020 #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/2gM5DhOwSs— briannoel2387 (@Bogus2387) August 25, 2020
This is my impression of Kimberly Guilfoyle at the end of her RNC speech pic.twitter.com/7jY1gbMQLK— Max 🥰 (@SandeferSays) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is giving off big Dwight Schrute winning Dunder-Mifflin's saleman of the year energy. #dwightschrute #rnc pic.twitter.com/j7dg0JtcHL— Flora Way (@FloraWay) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle: https://t.co/UKOmoqOYbr— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020