Kimberly Guilfoyle Tweets Update on Coronavirus Diagnosis as Many Speculate Over Travel With Donald Trump Jr.

Shortly after it was reported that she was diagnosed with coronavirus, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, gave her followers on Twitter an update on her well-being. On Twitter, Guilfoyle expressed her gratitude to everyone who sent her kind words in regards to her positive coronavirus diagnosis. Her tweet comes as many are speculating over her travels with Trump Jr., who is said to have tested negative for the coronavirus despite being on the campaign trail alongside his girlfriend for the past several weeks.

Guilfoyle wrote on Saturday that she was grateful for all of the "well wishes and prayers" that she has received in light of the reports about her positive coronavirus diagnosis. She said that she is feeling "good" at the moment. She also added that she is looking forward to a "speedy recovery" so that she can get back to work on Trump's re-election campaign. It was originally reported late Friday night that Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus shortly before she was set to attend the president's Independence Day event near Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Due to her positive diagnosis, she did not attend the event. Her boyfriend, Trump Jr., reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus, and neither he nor Guilfoyle have been in close contact with the president recently. Additionally, the pair reportedly did not fly to South Dakota on Air Force One.

Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! 🙏 I feel good thanks be to God and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect @realDonaldTrump ❤️🇺🇸 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 4, 2020

According to CNN, Guilfoyle did not attend the Mount Rushmore event, but she has been spotted on the campaign trail in recent weeks. In late June, she attended the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a subsequent event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to those two campaign events, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been in the upper Plains region hosting fundraisers for the president's campaign for the past week.

One of those events was billed as the "Mountain West Ranch Retreat" and took place in Gallatin Gateway, Montana from Tuesday to Thursday. They also attended another event, billed as the "Rapid City Roundup Retreat," in Rapid City, South Dakota from Thursday to Friday. Guilfoyle reportedly met with "a lot of campaign donors" and was not seen wearing a mask at either event.