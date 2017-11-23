Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you’re not one to cook a big feast or just want an easy-going Thanksgiving with family and friends, there are plenty of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

With buffets and national chains open for Thanksgiving dinner this year, several restaurants across the country are serving up traditional festive menus with turkey, cranberry sauce and all the fixings you can imagine.

From country classics to Cracker Barrel to IHOP, to McDonald’s and Starbucks, there’s a lot to get your eat-on for Thanksgiving, including some of the more fancier state-wide chains, like Ruth’s Chris, and McCormick and Schmick’s — the options are endless.

Here are a list of all the restaurants open this Thanksgiving for dinner, many of which will be serving traditional fare for the holiday season and several specials (see in-store for details). Call ahead or visit their website for store hours.

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Black Angus Steakhouse

Boston Market

#Thanksgiving at home or Friendsgiving at the office, either way we’ll cater it. https://t.co/FnRDhLixVK pic.twitter.com/HqeehB0sMu — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) November 9, 2017

Buca di Beppo

Capital Grille

Cracker Barrel

Get pumped for Pumpkin Pie! We’ve got ‘em ready to take home, just in time for your Thanksgiving feast. Available November 20-23. pic.twitter.com/uT502Tl681 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) November 16, 2017

Denny’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao

Golden Corral

Home Town Buffet

IHOP

Maggiano’s

McCormick and Schmick’s

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

We hope you and your loved ones all had a very happy and safe Thanksgiving. We will be open today starting at 1pm. For last minute reservations, call or go to https://t.co/DYJ4bZEWCX pic.twitter.com/JePRjjzPvf — MortonsTheSteakhouse (@Mortons) November 23, 2017

Old Country Buffet

Pizza Hut

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Celebrate Thanksgiving with us! Come to our house and enjoy all the trimmings with a three-course, traditional Thanksgiving dinner.https://t.co/ElmculNHvA (Call ahead to make your reservation.) pic.twitter.com/Un02PNHNbl — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) November 17, 2017

Ruth’s Chris

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

Ted’s Montana Grill

The pilgrims had turkey, but they didn’t have Ted’s Squash Casserole or warm Apple Pecan Crisp! Make your Thanksgiving reservations today. pic.twitter.com/mCEypQPl5W — Ted’s Montana Grill (@TedMontanaGrill) November 16, 2017