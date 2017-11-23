Trending

Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you’re not one to cook a big feast or just want an easy-going Thanksgiving with family and friends, there are plenty of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

With buffets and national chains open for Thanksgiving dinner this year, several restaurants across the country are serving up traditional festive menus with turkey, cranberry sauce and all the fixings you can imagine.

From country classics to Cracker Barrel to IHOP, to McDonald’s and Starbucks, there’s a lot to get your eat-on for Thanksgiving, including some of the more fancier state-wide chains, like Ruth’s Chris, and McCormick and Schmick’s — the options are endless.

Here are a list of all the restaurants open this Thanksgiving for dinner, many of which will be serving traditional fare for the holiday season and several specials (see in-store for details). Call ahead or visit their website for store hours.

  • Applebee’s
  • Bob Evans
  • Black Angus Steakhouse
  • Boston Market
  • Buca di Beppo
  • Capital Grille
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
  • Fogo de Chao
  • Golden Corral
  • Home Town Buffet
  • IHOP
  • Maggiano’s
  • McCormick and Schmick’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Morton’s Steakhouse
  • Old Country Buffet
  • Pizza Hut
  • Ponderosa Steakhouse
  • Romano’s Macaroni Grill
  • Ruth’s Chris
  • Starbucks
  • Steak ‘n Shake
  • Ted’s Montana Grill
  • TGI Fridays
  • Waffle House
  • White Castle
