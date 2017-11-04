Restaurant Criticized for Using Caitlyn Jenner Photos to Designate Bathrooms

A restaurant near Dallas, Texas, is currently facing scrutiny after they used photos of Caitlyn Jenner before and after her transition to label their bathrooms.

Dodie’s Place Cajun Restaurant Bar and Grill in Allen, Texas, used an Olympic photo of Caitlyn pre-transition for the men’s restroom and her Vanity Fair cover for the women’s restroom.

After being up for a bit, a photo of the doors recently began to get shared around on social media, resulting a controversy surrounding the restaurant. Some thought the use of photos was in bad taste or transphobic, but others saw no issue with it.

The restaurant then issued a statement defending the signage as a commentary on political correctness and glossing over any suggestion the owners are transphobic.

“First and foremost, our intention was not to make fun of or offend anyone when we installed the pictures of Bruce and Caitlyn on our bathroom doors,” the restaurant said. “It was merely a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now. We believe that political correctness has done more to silence rather than encourage important discussions that our society probably needs to have.”

My hometown is better than this https://t.co/jHnb6zEDuP — Lee Daugherty (@leewdaugherty) October 31, 2017

@DodiesPlace This bathroom signage is transphobic and hurtful. Thanks for telling me where NOT to eat. Take it down. https://t.co/MHPvA8eMN5 — Alyssa Church (@alyssaechurch) October 31, 2017

You’re living in the offended by anything era that’s all there is to this one. A joke with absolutely 0 negative implications = mass anger. — Trey Bolding (@the_treybo) November 4, 2017

this is not okay. https://t.co/YZS3vZVH5Y — Bobby Blanchard 🌈 (@bobbycblanchard) October 31, 2017