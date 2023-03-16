Red Lobster Offering First-Ever All-You-Can-Eat Lobster Event

Seafood season is officially on the horizon. While most who are seafood lovers enjoy all year, many who live in climates where they experience Fall and Winter prefer to pull out their broils throughout the warmer months. Now that Spring is approaching with summer to follow, many are excited to dine on crab, crawfish, lobster, and more. And for the first time, Red Lobster is offering an all-you-can-eat lobster event for customers. Dedicated fans of the chain are familiar with their all-you-can-eat shrimp feast that happens annually in September. But the restaurant has switched things up and now offers endless shrimp each Monday for $21.99. Lobster lovers can look forward to something similar.

Mashed reports the Red Lobster in Times Square in New York is offering the event on March 28. There will be three-time slots for customers: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in dining in can reserve their spot by visiting the event page, beginning on March 21. Space is limited. Reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis. And there are plenty of choices other than lobster tails. Guests will be served as many one-and-a-quarter-pound live Maine lobsters as they can eat. Steamed broccoli and a side of their choice will also be included.

The event comes after the chain tried a premium buffet, but they were ill-prepared for the amount of food customers would consume. An endless snow crab promotion ended in disaster. The meal was offered at $22.99, but they lost money due to customers ordering three or more plates a piece.

Not everyone is happy with the promotion. Many are upset because it's only being offered at one location.

Red Lobster was founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968. It was originally promoted as the "Harbor for Seafood Lovers." The chain's buttermilk cheddar biscuits are a general favorite.