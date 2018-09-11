Red Lobster Serves up Endless Shrimp for Limited Time

For the 14th year in a row, Red Lobster’s endless shrimp deal is swimming back into restaurants.

For a limited time only, customers dining at Red Lobster can eat their weight in endless amounts of shrimp, the seafood chain announcing the return of its famous endless shrimp deal and telling diners to “get ready.”

You know what’s better than a plate full of shrimp? Endless plates full of shrimp. Get ready, ‘cause #EndlessShrimp is back. 🍤🍤🍤 pic.twitter.com/RQONmFwiJ8 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 3, 2018

“Our guests love shrimp, and they especially love Endless Shrimp because of all the different flavors and preparations they can try,” Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster, said. “This year’s Endless Shrimp line-up is exciting and craveable because it puts Red Lobster’s unique seafood twist on classic dishes, like nachos and Asian flavors.”

Among the endless shrimp dishes that customers can try are three tried and true favorites – Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Hand-Breaded Shrimp – as well as two entirely new dishes that have been added to the lineup – Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp and Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp.

Getting the party started and taking inspiration from flavors south of the border, the new Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp boasts a plate full of tortilla-crusted shrimp that is topped with a three-cheese sauce and fresh pico de gallo. Taking taste buds across the sea, the Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp features grilled shrimp that is drizzled with a sweet and savory soy-ginger sauce and topped with a special sesame seasoning.

To get their feast started, guests can select two of the five dishes to start with, and then order single servings one item at a time following their first plate. The meal also comes with a choice of salad, side, and an unlimited amount of Red Lobster’s coveted Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which were the focus of a new and limited Crispy Lobster and Waffles back in March.

Red Lobster is not the only restaurant promising full bellies to their customers. Olive Garden, the carb-lovers go-to spot, announced the coming return of their Never Ending Pasta Bowl in August. The deal, which allows diners to eat their way through an unlimited supply of pasta starting at just $10.99, begins on Monday, Sept. 24 and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 18. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl also includes homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks.

Some customers were lucky enough to score an extended pasta feast, with the chain Italian restaurant releasing 23,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes and 1,000 Annual Pasta Passes, both of which allow holders unlimited accesses to Never Ending Pasta Bowl for eight weeks or an entire year.