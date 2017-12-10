Readers Debate Whether Wikipedia Should Be Free or Not

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales posted another call for donations to the “Free Encyclopedia,” inspiring readers to debate paying for using the site.

“Why is Wikipedia ad-free? Because ads have no place on an educational resource that strives for balance and neutrality,” the site said in a tweet on Saturday. “Help us maintain our independence by making a small contribution today.”

Wikipedia is run by the Wikipedia Foundation, a nonprofit that does not pay the writers and editors who are free to edit and police themselves.

According to data from Statista, the company raised over $80 million in the past fiscal year. That’s a major jump from the $2 million raised in 2007.

Despite raising that much, it costs money to host a site that has over 300,000 active users and is available in 299 languages. The English version of Wikipedia alone has over 5.5 million content pages and 43.7 million total pages.

Should readers have to pay for using Wikipedia? While many Twitter users admitted to using the site to look up information, it doesn’t look like they want to pay for it.

me: i love wikipedia! so helpful and revolutionary!

Wikipedia: Hi reader! We need your help! Donate to keep us alive!

me: pic.twitter.com/2mMTUV0zLs — bharti (@bhartisharmaa) December 8, 2017

Why do I lowkey feel guilty for not giving wikipedia £2 tho😩😩 — Ash (@AshST17) December 8, 2017



Every night I lay in bed, tossing and turning out of utter guilt, that I could not bring myself to donate one dollar to Wikipedia that day — ㅤ (@zahleesi) December 7, 2017

At least one person thought donating $3 to Wikipedia is a good deal.

$3? Pretty good deal! — Ben Cerwinske (@BenCerwinske) December 10, 2017

Other said they don’t mind contributing to Wikipedia since it’s helpful.

I donate a few bucks every year to them as I use it so regularly. Anything that is free including freeware games and software I don’t mind contributing. — Dmitry Kristal (@MightyD88) December 10, 2017

As a sustaining donor, I’ve been contributing a small amount monthly to @Wikipedia ☝️

I encourage friends and strangers everywhere to consider the same🙏. #Wikipedia needs our support. #NoAds ❣️#everylittlebithelps #nonprofit #nonprofits — Lauri T. (@laurirose) December 10, 2017

Another reader said she doesn’t think the site is educational at all since anyone can edit it.

Anyone can alter the articles and claim it’s a scientific fact that the Earth is flat and lizard people have colonies 800ft underground.

That’s not educational.

It’s entertainment. — ✨Kimmy Katt🎄 (@Kimmy_Katt) December 10, 2017

