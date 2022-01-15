Costco Along With Safeway, Shoprite and More Recall Dessert Treat After ‘Metal Fragments’ Found

A dessert item sold at Costco, ShopRite, PriceRite and Hannaford stores on both coasts is being recalled because it may contain small metal fragments. The recall applies to a few types of frozen cream puffs or crème puffs all manufactured by the parent company Poppies International Inc. in Battleboro, North Carolina. Customers are urged to throw away any of the treats they may still have at home.

There are four specific products included in this recall – Delizza 120-count Cream Puffs, Delizza 30-count Cream Puffs, Delizza 30-count Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs and Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30-count. There are specific lot codes and UPC numbers for each product listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s official recall announcement here, and the “best before” date on each product will be between June 7, 2023 and June 10, 2023. The desserts were sold throughout northern California and in Carson City and Sparks, Nevada. On the east coast, they were sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The potential danger in these pastries was discovered at some point “during production,” but some had already been sold to customers. The FDA warns that they were on store shelves from Dec. 16, 2021 to Dec. 23, when retailers would have received the recall. Still, if you have one of the impacted products in your home it would be best to check the lot code to be safe. The codes can be found on the side of each plastic tub near the lid.

So far, no injuries or other incidents have been reported in connection with this recall. Customers in possession of a recalled product can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Poppies International, Inc. first issued a recall of certain cream puff products on Dec. 28, 2021. On Jan. 10, 2022, this recall was posted as an expansion of the first one. The company can be reached for more information via email at info@delizza.us or via phone at 252-428-7118.