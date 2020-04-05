Queen Elizabeth Delivers Rare TV Speech, Shares Grief Over Lives Lost to Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II delivered an historic televised speech to the people of the U.K. on Sunday, addressing their concerns amid the coronavirus. The 93-year-old monarch has only given three other televised addresses in her time as ruler before, and this one drove home the severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The queen shared both grief and hope with her people.

Queen Elizabeth spoke directly to the people of the U.K. — and the world — on Sunday from the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle. She shared in the “grief” of her people and sympathized with their “financial difficulties” and other “enormous changes.” However, she also had some hopeful words on their response so far and what the future holds.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” the queen said, “and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humoured resolve and of fellow feeling still characterise this country.”

The speech was pre-recorded before airing on Sunday, partially to allow for maximum precautions within the queen’s self-isolation. She filmed it with the help of just one cameraman, according to a report by Express. They were at a great distance from each other the whole time, and both wore the appropriate PPE.

The speech included footage of healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic, as the queen thanked them for their service to the nation. She also thanked other “essential” workers for putting their health at risk to keep society afloat. By the same token, she thanked those who were staying home and practicing social distancing for doing the right thing as well.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said.

The queen even likened the coronavirus pandemic to the U.K.’s response to World War II, noting that families were separated by that tragedy as well. She encouraged people to push through the challenges, and keep the future in mind.

The queen has been isolating along with Prince Philip in Windsor Castle, after their son, Charles, Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19. The heir apparent was reportedly released from isolation last week.



