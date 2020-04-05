Queen Elizabeth's Coronavirus Speech: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to address the United Kingdom on Sunday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The 93-year-old monarch does not often give televised speeches to the entire nation, yet these historic circumstances have drawn her out into the public eye. The address will be livestreamed and televised in the U.S. as well as the U.K.

The queen's address begins at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S. It will be streaming on the royal family's various social media accounts, including Twitter and Twitter, and possibly Facebook as well. So far, it is not clear if any news stations in the U.S. intend to air the speech, though some outlets have covered its historic nature. In the U.K., the speech will air on both TV and radio at 8 p.m. local time.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

According to a report by NPR, Queen Elizabeth will issue a message of strength and unity through this unprecedented crisis. The outlet obtained a copy of the queen's speech ahead of time on Sunday, revealing a hopeful message for all the people of the U.K.



"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," the queen will say, according to a transcript, "and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humoured resolve and of fellow feeling still characterise this country."

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the speech was pre-recorded ahead of time. It was filmed at Windsor Castle, in the White Drawing Room. Special care was reportedly taken to ensure that the queen, the lone cameraman could not infect each other with COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth has ruled the U.K. since 1952, and seen it through many seemingly disastrous times. This weekend will mark only her fourth televised address in nearly 70 years as queen. The first came in 1991, tackling public concerns about the Gulf War. The second followed a few years later in 1997, when she spoke to the nation ahead of Princess Diana's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth's last televised address came in 2002, following the death of the Queen Mother. Other than that, she has only graced the small screen from a distance, or for her lighthearted Christmas broadcasts.

Queen Elizabeth is currently self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. Check the royal family's official social media platforms to watch her speech at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.