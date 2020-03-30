Prince Charles Reportedly Out of Isolation After Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

After seven days of mandated self-isolation for coronavirus, Prince Charles is reportedly in good health and out of isolation. A royal source told CNN on Monday that Charles, 71, completed the week-long isolation but that his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, continues to self-isolate.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the source told the outlet of the heir to the British throne. The self-isolation period of seven days is in accordance with government and medical guidelines in the U.K. Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and self-isolated at his residence in Scotland in the meantime.

Camilla, 72, continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops any symptoms, the source said.

Last week, Charles tweeted his thanks for the public support he received after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. A message on his behalf was posted on the official Clarence House Twitter account. "Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words," the statement read.

The Duke of Cornwall was displaying only mild symptoms and was otherwise in good health, Clarence House said in a statement. It's unclear how he caught the virus because of his recent busy schedule of public events. Prince Albert II of Monaco denied that he spread the virus to Charles after the two of them attended a roundtable event in London on March 10.

"I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands," Albert told France's RTL on Thursday, referring to WaterAid's Water and Climate event. "I was at the other of the table, way far away. We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him."

"There were a lot of other people around at the congress center, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days," Albert, 62, continued. "[He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it."

Albert was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17, two days after he first felt symptoms. On March 19, the Monaco palace said his health is "not worrying at all."

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum," the palace's statement continued, reports CNN. "Only the strict observance of these confinement measures will make it possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus."

Charles' last public engagement was on March 12, but he also had several private meetings with individuals who have since been told about his diagnosis. His staff at the estate in Scotland were also reportedly self-isolating.

Charles is the first member of the Royal Family to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. His parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, are staying at Windsor Castle during the pandemic.