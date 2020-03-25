Prince Charles, 71, Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Clarence House Says

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the immediate heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health," Clarence House announced Wednesday. A spokesman from the royal house said that the 71-year-old has been "working from home throughout the last few days as usual." The spokesman said Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have COVID-19.

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement reads. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

A source told the Evening Standard that Charles is "up and about" and "in good spirits."

The Prince of Wales' last public engagement was on March 12, but he also had a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware of his diagnosis. A small number of people living and working at Birkhall, Charles' Balmoral estate in Scotland, are remaining at the residence and self-isolating. Charles reportedly traveled to Birkhall by plane on Sunday and was tested on Monday. The home, always a favorite of the prince, was given to them by the queen.

Buckingham Palace said Charles last saw the queen on March 12, adding that she is in "good health" while following "all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Charles has also reportedly spoken to both of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, following his diagnosis.

Charles is the first member of the British Royal family to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, though several others have spoken out about the pandemic. Last week, Prince William shared a personal video message amid the crisis, saying, "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

Charles' diagnosis comes after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth is preparing to make a special, unscheduled speech — the likes of which she has only made four times in her entire 68-year reign, the last of which was when her mother died in the early 2000s.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty