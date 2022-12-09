Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk.

The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Batch number 221112 is affected. The cheese products were packaged in clear plastic containers weighing between 4 and 8 ounces. They were made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273 and sold in the Medina County area. Images of the affected products can be found on the ODA's website here.

The ODA issued the public health alert after it was discovered that there was a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese. The ODA noted that prior to processing, all milk used to make dairy products must be tested for the presence of antibiotics. Milk that tests positive for antibiotics must be destroyed and cannot be used. The ODA said that individuals with allergies to beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillin, who consume products containing these antibiotics, may have an allergic response. Signs and symptoms of penicillin allergy, which are also common symptoms for other beta-lactam antibiotics allergies, include hives, rash and itching, according to the Mayo Clinic. In rare cases, a severe reaction may occur that includes anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition that affects multiple body systems.

The ODA also noted that milk used to make these kinds of cheeses must be pasteurized to kill the harmful bacteria that may be present in the milk. Those harmful bacteria may include Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria and Salmonella, which can lead to common, and sometimes life-threatening, foodborne illnesses.

Per the health alert, consumers who purchased the affected cheese spread products should not consume them. Those who exhibit signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction or foodborne illness are encouraged to contact a physician immediately.

The health alert is one of several issued by the ODA this week. On Dec. 7, the agency announced that Norcia Bakery voluntarily recalled its Original Pepperoni Rolls, which were sold in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties, due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The agency also shared the nationwide recall of Cranberry Sweets & More' "Mint Meltaways" candies, which were recalled due to undeclared peanuts.