Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.

Consumers were alerted to a recall through a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to the notice, the recall affects Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF. These products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022 and sold in 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages. Affected products bear codes "07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B" through "07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B" on the label and establishment number "Est. 537V" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled Oscar Mayer products were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia and then distributed for retail sales. An image of the recalled product can be found by clicking here.

The recall was issued due to cross-contamination concerns. Per the FSIS notice, the ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were sliced on the same equipment as products that had been under processed. The equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product, resulting in "concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product." The Kraft Heinz Foods Company alerted the FSIS to the issue and a recall was subsequently issued.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the products pose a potential health hazard to consumers. The FSIS said it is concerned the recalled Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone with concerns about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The Oscar Mayer ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf is just the latest product to be pulled from store shelves amid health concerns. Just days prior to that recall, the FDA alerted consumers to a concerning recall of James Farm frozen raspberries. Exportadora Copramar issued the recall on Dec. 3 due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. In November, Phil's Power Pancake recalled all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free."