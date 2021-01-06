Public Calls out Double Standard Over Police Response to Capitol Mob Compared to Black Lives Matter Protests

On Wednesday afternoon, a chaotic scene unfolded at the U.S. Capitol after a mob, made up of President Donald Trump's supporters, stormed the government building. The scene came as a shock to Americans all across the country, as rioters could be seen making their way into the Capitol building as they protested Congress' certification of the presidential election results (despite the fact that Trump has claimed, without evidence, that he lost the election due to widespread voter fraud, former Vice President Joe Biden ended up winning with the majority of the popular and Electoral College votes). On social media, individuals pointed out that the scene at the Capitol was a far cry from what occurred at the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer of 2020.

As many on social media pointed out, it did not appear as though the police on the scene at the Capitol were prepared for the situation that broke out. In fact, several individuals noted that the officers who were on the scene for the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that took place all across the country this past summer reacted more extremely to their calls for racial justice than officers on Wednesday did against those who were storming the Capitol in response to Congress' certification of Biden's win. They even pointed out that in several cases, police officers utilized rubber bullets, tear gas, and other violent methods against Black Lives Matter protesters and arrested many of those who gathered for those demonstrations. On the other hand, when it came to the situation that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday, there were few arrests, an apparent lack of prepared response from authorities, and, most distressingly, officers that were even seen taking selfies with the pro-Trump rioters.

Portland (100th night) no broken windows, no graffiti, ten minutes after a a March had left a park Cops filled the streets with tear gas. DC, after hundreds of armed individuals broke barricades, doors, and windows cops took selfie. pic.twitter.com/p6ATYUdAK5 — Griffin - Live Protest News (@GriffinMalone6) January 6, 2021

In response to this discrepancy between how authorities handled the Capitol riot compared to the Black Lives Matter protests, many on social media couldn't help but point out the hypocrisy. Check out what some of those individuals are saying below.