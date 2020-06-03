George Floyd Protests Spark More Than 9,800 Arrests Across the US

It has been over a week since George Floyd, an unarmed African American man from Minneapolis, was murdered by officer Derek Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Following that tragedy, numerous protests have sparked up all across the country. Not only have these protests been in Floyd's honor, but they have also tried to draw attention to other problems that are facing the nation including racial injustice and police brutality. According to a new report from CNN, there have been a large number of arrests amidst these peaceful protests, as more than 9,800 individuals have reportedly been arrested nationwide.

CNN reported that there have approximately been 9,839 arrests nationwide according to their tally. The arrests originally began on May 26, the day after Floyd was murdered. On Friday, days after the incident took place, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. However, there are plans to elevate those charges. It was recently reported that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has plans to charge Chauvin with second-degree murder. He also plans to charge the three other officers involved in this case — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Americans across the nation have been protesting and speaking out regarding Floyd's murder, with many calling for the other three cops involved in this matter to be arrested for their roles in Floyd's passing. On Monday, President Donald Trump spoke out regarding these protests. During his address, the president claimed to be an "ally of the peaceful protesters," but he also issued a major threat to states who are not able to get these demonstrations under control. The president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send in troops in order to break up these demonstrations that have been going on around the country in response to Floyd's murder. He said that if the states do not make efforts to get these demonstrations, particularly the looting and rioting that has occurred, under control then he would send in the United States military.

The president said specifically, "I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."