Prince William’s Tender Photo of Prince George With Grandfather Philip Lights up Social Media
Prince William recently shared a tender photo of Prince George with his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and the heartwarming image has lit up social media. In the photo, posted alongside William's statement on the passing of his grandfather, shows the late Prince Philip driving a horse-buggy with George riding beside him holding a book. The two look very happy, both flashing a smile at the camera and are nearly matching in blue tops.
In his statement, The Duke of Cambridge wrote, "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family. I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her." Scroll down to see what Twitter are users are saying about the sweet photo of Prince George and his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.
"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."
A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021
Your grandfather was,I am sure,very proud of you,of the wonderful marriage you have made with Catherine, and your beautiful children to ensure the Monarchy's future. I send you all my sincere condolences. I know you will honour HRH Prince Philip's memory in every way possible xx— OnlyME (@19Hope60) April 12, 2021
William continued, "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!prevnext
My deespest condolences to you and all your whole family. Your grandfather would be so proud of you and Catherine. We are supporting you in this saddest moments, you've got our back . Still do what you are doing, wherever he is, he will be your guide. Thank you for sharing.💔— Lady Ingrid (@ingrid26453673) April 12, 2021
"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."prevnext
Deepest condolences to you and your family. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful photograph. Your grandfather's generation were stoic and uncomplaining - I think this is an excellent example to follow.— Jools (@holmville02) April 12, 2021
"How absolutely poignant. Many children do not get to cherish so much time with their grandparents, let alone great grandparents. I hope George, Charlotte and Louis treasure their memories," one Twitter user wrote in response to the post.prevnext
This is such a beautiful message and my heart breaks for all of you guys. Thank you for sharing this beautiful picture of the two of them together.💔❤️— Sabirah Lohn RIP Duke of Edinburgh!💔 (@SabirahLohn) April 12, 2021
"A simply perfectly-expressed message, and an enduring and jolly image. Sincere condolences YRH on the loss of your much-loved grandfather," someone else added. "As you say, how lucky you were to have him in your lives for so long, and for him to have added to the magic of your children's childhood."prevnext
Wise and loving words from an obviously wise and loving young man. I think he left peacefully knowing that the Monarchy was in great and loving hands. Bravo to you Prince William. You are a credit to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth— Anna Osborne (@Kiwigal6262) April 12, 2021
"What a sweet words," one more person tweeted. "He's not only thankful for himself but also for his wife and children. He did not only show Prince Phillip as his grandfather but also his grandmother's husband, a husband of monarch, grandfather in law and great grandfather."prevnext
Aww beautiful message and picture of little Prince George!! I’m sure you William and Catherine and all of your kids have lovely memories with Prince Philip 🥺🥺 my condolences to the family 💔💔💔💔— The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) April 12, 2021
Prince Philip died on Friday, at the age of 99, two months shy of his 100th birthday. In a statement announcing his death, Buckingham Place said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."prevnext
Such a beautiful heartfelt tribute to your grandpa William. You, Catherine & your children have memories to last. I know that you will both continue to make him proud & he will live on in you & your children. Deepest condolences to your family. ❤❤— Lily - RIP The Duke of Edinburgh (@LilytheP1nk) April 12, 2021
"The statement added, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."prev