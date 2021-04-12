Prince William’s Tender Photo of Prince George With Grandfather Philip Lights up Social Media

Prince William recently shared a tender photo of Prince George with his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and the heartwarming image has lit up social media. In the photo, posted alongside William's statement on the passing of his grandfather, shows the late Prince Philip driving a horse-buggy with George riding beside him holding a book. The two look very happy, both flashing a smile at the camera and are nearly matching in blue tops.

In his statement, The Duke of Cambridge wrote, "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family. I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her." Scroll down to see what Twitter are users are saying about the sweet photo of Prince George and his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.