Prince William’s Tender Photo of Prince George With Grandfather Philip Lights up Social Media

By Stephen Andrew

Prince William recently shared a tender photo of Prince George with his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and the heartwarming image has lit up social media. In the photo, posted alongside William's statement on the passing of his grandfather, shows the late Prince Philip driving a horse-buggy with George riding beside him holding a book. The two look very happy, both flashing a smile at the camera and are nearly matching in blue tops.

In his statement, The Duke of Cambridge wrote, "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family. I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her." Scroll down to see what Twitter are users are saying about the sweet photo of Prince George and his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.

William continued, "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour! 

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

"How absolutely poignant. Many children do not get to cherish so much time with their grandparents, let alone great grandparents. I hope George, Charlotte and Louis treasure their memories," one Twitter user wrote in response to the post.

"A simply perfectly-expressed message, and an enduring and jolly image. Sincere condolences YRH on the loss of your much-loved grandfather," someone else added. "As you say, how lucky you were to have him in your lives for so long, and for him to have added to the magic of your children's childhood."

"What a sweet words," one more person tweeted. "He's not only thankful for himself but also for his wife and children. He did not only show Prince Phillip as his grandfather but also his grandmother's husband, a husband of monarch, grandfather in law and great grandfather."

Prince Philip died on Friday, at the age of 99, two months shy of his 100th birthday. In a statement announcing his death, Buckingham Place said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

"The statement added, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

