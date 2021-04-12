Prince William Shares a Sweet Photo of Prince Philip With Prince George After Philip's Death

✖

Prince William shared a heartwarming photo of his late grandfather Prince Philip with his son, Prince George on Monday morning. The photo was included alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton's official statement on Prince Philip's death, issued by Kensington Palace. The post has already picked up thousands of likes and retweets.

Prince William's photo shows Princes Philip and George sitting side by side on a horse-drawn carriage, with Prince Philip holding the reigns. The old Duke of Edinburgh smiled at the camera, though Prince George did not seem to realize he was being photographed as he smiled and held up a book. The two were taking the carriage past an old stone building, without the usual crowd of onlookers to accompany them. Prince Philip passed away on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation." A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," read Prince William's statement. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," Prince William concluded.

Prince Philip passed away in the morning on Friday, at his home in Windsor Castle. It was about two months before his 100th birthday. Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

So far, his exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but his funeral service has been scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William, Middleton, their children and Prince Harry are all expected to attend, along with the rest of the royal family. Meghan Markle will remain in the U.S. due to her pregnancy.