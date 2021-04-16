Prince Philip's Complete Funeral Timeline Revealed

✖

Prince Philip's funeral will be held this weekend, and the service's complete timeline has now been revealed. Us Weekly reports that Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip's casket will first be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover, which the late Duke of Edinburg designed, and then into St George’s Chapel. Only 30 members of the Royal family will be present for the memorial, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The funeral procession will take place while the casket is en route to St George’s Chapel and will include William and Harry along with father, Charles, as well as their aunt Anne and their uncles, Andrew and Edward. Their cousin Peter Phillips will also be present and will be placed between the two of them. The Palace has already refuted speculation that this positioning may have something to do with the tow prince's having a strained relationship in the wake of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the planning of his own Funeral. As a result, it will involve a number of unique touches which reflect his life and work. pic.twitter.com/AkoQNFYBNj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

"These are practical changes rather than sending a signal," Buckingham Palace sources said on Thursday. "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke."

His Royal Highness helped design the Land Rover which will carry his coffin. The vehicle will be driven by soldiers from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers of which The Duke was Colonel-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/YDVgbBF29X — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

Once the casket is placed there will be a moment of silence that will be started and ended with a gunshot. The Royal family will then begin entering the chapel, and the service will begin. It will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and is expected to last just under an hour.

Finally, at the end of the service, Prince Philips' casket will be lowered into the real vault. As this happens, the Archbishop of Canterbury will offer a blessing and the British National Anthem will be sung by the Choir. The family will then exit St George’s Chapel at the Galilee Porch area.