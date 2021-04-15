Buckingham Palace Reveals Guest List for Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

Buckingham Palace has revealed the guestlist for Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last Friday (April 9) at the age of 99. The small group consists of 30 people, only a small congregation of very close family and friends. CNN reports the Royals have had arrangements for the funeral in the works for many years but they've had to push back those plans in light of the pandemic.

The royal funeral service will continue with its regular traditions which "are a reflection of The Duke's military affiliations and personal elements of His Royal Highness's life," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to the outlet. The Queen won't take part in the procession before the service, but their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne will ride behind a modified Land Rover that will carry Prince Phillip's coffin to the chapel. Princes Edward and Andrew will follow behind them in the procession. Then, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The spokesperson also revealed that the famous family is feeling "grateful" for the condolences sent from around the world "The tributes received from young and old are truly a testament to the remarkable life and lasting endeavors of His Royal Highness," he said. The service will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) at St George's Chapel in Windsor, west of London.

Things have been pretty tense between Prince Harry and Prince William in the last month following his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, set out to clear the air on a few controversial stories that swirled through the years. Markle shut down the story that she made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry over a bridesmaid's dress. The couple also alleged that there was worry in the family as to how dark their son Archie would be. Prince William was reportedly furious over the allegations, causing to brothers' riff to expand.

Prince Harry allegedly has reached out to Prince William to resolve their issues ahead of the funeral. A source tells the Telegraph that Prince Harry would like to set any issues aside for the sake of their grandfather. The insider says he "knows it is not about them on Saturday — it is about honoring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother. ...They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once."