President Trump Says He Told Mike Pence to Leave NFL Game Over Protests

President Donald Trump has spoken out after Vice President Mike Pence left an NFL game after one of the teams protested police brutality during the national anthem.

It turns out that Trump had told Pence to leave the game if players protested.

“I asked VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” Trump wrote. “I am proud of him and Second Lady Karen.”

Pence left the game, which was between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, after players on the 49s protested during the anthem. The 49ers were the team who first began the protests in 2016.

“I left today’s Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

Pence’s action reignites the debate over the anthem protests, which came to a head a few weeks ago when President Donald Trump called protesting players “son of a b—-es.”

Trump’s remarks elicited a strong reaction from players, coaches and owners. Numerous players kneeled after Trump’s comments, and other locked arms as a sign of solidarity with protesters.