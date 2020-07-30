'President Pelosi' Trends on Twitter After Donald Trump Suggests Delaying the Election
President Donald Trump has suggested delaying the election due to his voiced concerns over mail-in ballots, and in the wake of his comments, "President Pelosi" trended on Twitter Thursday morning. In a tweet, Trump offered the idea, writing, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
Following Trump's tweet, many began to point out that a presidential term only lasts for four years — regardless of whether an election is delayed — and that Trump and his administration would be out on Jan. 20, 2021. In this situation, with the absence of a president and vice president, the Speaker of the House would become president. The current House Speaker is Nancy Pelosi, who is a Democrat from California. This idea has had people talking all over Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying.
Delay the election? Unless Trump takes over the government by military force and suspends the Constitution, it will be President Pelosi on January 20th by default. Because without an election, Trump has absolutely no authority to remain in power unless he does a military coup.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 30, 2020
The US Constitution states that his term is up in January. Delaying an election doesn’t change that. Speaker of the House is next in line. President Pelosi anyone? https://t.co/4u2lb6QouV— Barb Utesch (@BarbUtesch) July 30, 2020
Constitution states if no election occurs or if no winner is determined by Jan 20th, then Speaker of the House is Sworn in
Welcome, President Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/sdF0E2CNHe— José (@yoruguaenusa) July 30, 2020
Only Congress can delay an election but that won’t stop Trump from doing everything in his power to undermine the stability & integrity of our democracy. President Pelosi won’t stand for that. She’ll drag you out of that bunker if she has to @realDonaldTrump.— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) July 30, 2020
#TheTwitterPOTUS forgets his latest distraction on mail in voter fraud means we would welcome President Pelosi on January 20th by default.
Because without an election, Trump has absolutely no authority to remain in power unless he does a military coup.#covidiotinchief pic.twitter.com/vD7yOzNtxs— Christopher Walsh (@watchoftheweek) July 30, 2020
BREAKING: Trump raises possibility of delaying the US presidential election, as he continues effort to cast doubt on the established reliability of mail-in voting.
Fact: Ok then when his term is over We get President Pelosi Accordionists to Constitution.
GOP Is silent again.— Save The Democracy (BLM)🌊🌈🌊🍥 (@DemocracyInn) July 30, 2020
I don’t think it’s President Pelosi we ought to worry about. All Hail President Pat Leahy of Vermont. pic.twitter.com/K32Rq2d6OD— sauteedrussellsprouts (@rawesome1125) July 30, 2020
You clearly haven’t read the constitution. Without an election then the Speaker is the House becomes President until an election can be held. All hail President Pelosi!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Quit trying trying to steal the Presidency! It is not in your power to delay the election! #VoteBlue— Laurie (@Preslee76) July 30, 2020
Madam President Pelosi come January 20th....your play Donnie...check mate #PresidentPelosi pic.twitter.com/NxaLoxRWZD— Summertime (@Summert40317061) July 30, 2020
Cool. I'm down with President Pelosi. Her first act on January 20, 2021 should be to have you physically dragged out of the PEOPLE'S house and thrown into the street like the trash you are. #BlueWave— Traci Konrad (@TraciKonrad) July 30, 2020
I am at such a loss as to how anyone can still support @realDonaldTrump Remember all this sets up a precedent for future presidents. Including @SpeakerPelosi or Madam President Pelosi #2020sucks #Pelosi #presidentpelosi— PinkCups (@PinkCups13) July 30, 2020
I don't think @donaldtrump realizes that contesting the election doesn't mean he gets to stay in office. The Speaker becomes interim president until resolved. He gets four years per term. Period. President Pelosi.— Darla Ferrara (@Darla_FL) July 30, 2020
He can't do that, we would have President Pelosi pic.twitter.com/nJWfcPCa4a— margarita jacobo (@m_jacobo) July 30, 2020
No election?
Then we get President Pelosi January 20 at noon per the Constitution.
Your term expires either way.— Grateful Chef (@ChefJohnnyB2) July 30, 2020
Hope the door hits you......