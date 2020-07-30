'President Pelosi' Trends on Twitter After Donald Trump Suggests Delaying the Election

President Donald Trump has suggested delaying the election due to his voiced concerns over mail-in ballots, and in the wake of his comments, "President Pelosi" trended on Twitter Thursday morning. In a tweet, Trump offered the idea, writing, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Following Trump's tweet, many began to point out that a presidential term only lasts for four years — regardless of whether an election is delayed — and that Trump and his administration would be out on Jan. 20, 2021. In this situation, with the absence of a president and vice president, the Speaker of the House would become president. The current House Speaker is Nancy Pelosi, who is a Democrat from California. This idea has had people talking all over Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying.