Second Stimulus Check: Nancy Pelosi Slams Republicans' Slow Response, Calls for Them to 'Get the Job Done'

Many Americans are eagerly and anxiously awaiting a second stimulus check to help with the financial fallout over the coronavirus pandemic, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now slamming the Republicans' slow response to aid. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi (D-Cali.) called for them to "get the job done" and pass a bill.

"After 10 weeks of Senate Republicans’ unilateral “pause” on responding to the coronavirus, it remains unclear whether they will release their plan today – even as working families struggle to make rent, children go hungry and unemployment is expiring," Pelosi wrote in a tweet. She also shared an official statement on the matter, saying, "Ten weeks ago, Democrats passed The Heroes Act, which contains the solution to defeating the virus and safely reopening the country: supporting our heroes, crushing the virus and putting money in Americans’ pockets." She then added, "But for ten weeks, the Senate GOP has said just 'pause.' Once again, they have delayed releasing their plan. Children are hungry, families cannot pay the rent, unemployment is expiring and the Republicans want to pause again and go piecemeal."

Democrats have stood ready to negotiate for more than two months. I call upon GOP congressional leaders & the President’s team to join Leader Schumer & me within a half an hour of releasing their plan today to negotiate and get the job done. https://t.co/Savdgh4dmM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2020

Pelosi's official statement continued: "We have stood ready to negotiate for more than two months. Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Republicans will produce a proposal today. I call upon the Republican leadership of the House and Senate and representatives of the President to come to the Speaker’s Office and join Leader Schumer and me within a half an hour of releasing their plan today to negotiate and get the job done. If Republicans care about working families, this won’t take long. Time is running out. Congress cannot go home without an agreement."

The House passed the HEROES Act in May, a follow-up stimulus bill to the CARES Act that passed in March. The CARES Act provided direct stimulus payments to American citizens, and the HEROES Act would increase that amount. The Republican-led Senate was resistant to the bill, however, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell eventually saying they would write their own stimulus bill. Lawmakers have been in discussions and negotiations since last week, but at this time no official bill has emerged.