President Donald Trump Slicked Back His Hair and the Internet Can’t Handle the Transformation

President Donald Trump tried out a new hair style over the weekend, trading his mysterious coiffed ‘do for a slicked-back number at a church service on Sunday morning — and the internet, expectedly, went wild.

The president tried out the new style at a visit to a Virginia church on Sunday before flying to the U.K. for a state visit. By the time he landed just outside of London on Monday, his hair had returned to its familiar swept-back style.

Trump arrived at McLean Bible Church Sunday for a service for victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday, but appeared to have arrived straight from the golf course at nearby Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. He wore a baseball cap, slacks and golf shoes with a button-up shirt and jacket, and removed his cap to join pastor David Platt in prayer for the 12 people killed in Friday’s mass shooting — causing many to wonder if the new ‘do could simply be chalked up to hat hair.

The slicked-back technique may have been short-lived, but it will undoubtedly be remembered forever on the internet. Many took to Twitter to roast the president, with some comparing him to Michael Scott from the first season of The Office as well as Back to the Future character Biff Tannen.

What is going on with Trump’s hair pic.twitter.com/xHYrflkkuB — Brandon Wilkins (@brandonmoscato3) June 3, 2019

Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 3, 2019

Trump’s new hair doing no favours in fighting the comparisons to future Biff Tannen pic.twitter.com/LSf3iXamUA — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) June 3, 2019

Others criticized him for not changing out of his golf attire, saying it made him look disrespectful to the victims of the mass shooting.

On his way back from golf, Trump stops at McLean Bible Church to “pay respects” to victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. In respectful golf clothes, with respectful hat hair and again with the way too long respectful pants. Respect. pic.twitter.com/r2syOrfsoJ — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 3, 2019

Hours later, Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace, marked by a 21-gun salute and a handshake from Queen Elizabeth II that kicked off a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. The president and First Lady Melania Trump joined the royal family for a number of official events and meetings.

Disembarking from their military helicopter on the lawn of Buckingham Palace, the Trumps were greeted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They then crossed the grass to meet with the queen, who waited for them on the patio.

During this state visit, the president is expected to hold some important talks about policy with the prime minister and other officials, but the visit is also largely a symbolic one, as the U.K. and U.S. are each going through divisive political periods.