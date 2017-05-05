Watch An Adult Actress Get Bitten By A Shark

Adult Actress Molly Cavalli was attacked by a shark while filming an underwater ad for a sex cam company.

At the beginning of the terrifying video, the busty blond can be seen in a white swimsuit standing on the deck of a small boat. Cavalli appears excited about the experience, but little did she know, things were about to take a painful turn.

After jumping into a small cage, Cavalli is only underwater for a matter of moments before a 10-foot lemon shark swims towards her. The adult actress begins to panic and the next thing that can be seen is Cavalli grabbing her foot, which is covered in blood.

Fortunately, the crew aboard the vessel was quick to pull Cavalli to safety and out of the water. Once she was back on the boat, Cavalli screamed as she looked at her injuries.

While she was able to escape without serious damage, Cavalli did have to get 20 stitches to close the wound, according to TMZ.

Molly Cavalli took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she is doing just fine after the frightening ordeal.

She shared a selfie with the caption: “Thanks for your well wishes guys. I’m totally fine. It’s not as bad as it seems. Im (sic) healing quickly. It was still an amazing experience. Much love to my @camsoda team for taking good care of me.”

Since being posted on the Internet, the shark attack video has been viewed thousands of times. Many viewers questioned the design of the shark cage.

“That’s a really poorly designed shark cage,” one viewer wrote. “How can a shark just sneak in like that.”

