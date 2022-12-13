Popular Pixar Ride at Disneyland Closing Down Indefinitely

Disneyland guests won't be zooming through Cars Land for much longer. Radiator Springs Racers, the popular ride that sees guests embarking on a road race through Cars Land, is set to indefinitely close next month. According to the official calendar on the Disneyland website, Radiator Springs Racers will shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and there is no indication as to when it will reopen.

Located in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park, the attraction allows guests to step into the world of the beloved Pixar movie to embark on a fast-paced race of their own. After touring Ornament Valley and arriving in Radiator Springs, guests are greeted by Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack, and Ramone, characters from the film who help cheer guests on as they prepare for the big race. Guests then take a quick spin to either Luigi's Casa Della Tires or Ramone's House of Body Art to get a racing makeover before they hit the road on Radiator Springs Racers. Once the race begins, riders zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways, all against a backdrop of the towering Cadillac Range mountains, which features six mountain peaks that look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962.

While a bit shocking, news of the ride's indefinite closure isn't entirely unexpected. When Disney confirmed refurbishment projects for several attractions in Cars Land back in April, Radiator Springs Racers was not among the rides set to temporarily close. During that refurbishment project, both Mater's Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters closed for brief periods.

Opened in 2012, a year after the release of Cars 2, Cars Land is inspired by the Disney·Pixar franchise, Cars, and Route 66 in America. The 12-acre area features experiences including Radiator Springs Racers, Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters, and opportunities to meet characters from the films. The themed-land also includes Cozy Cone Motel, Fillmore's Taste-In, Flo's V8 Café, Ramone's House of Body Art, and Sarge's Surplus Hut for food and shopping experiences. At this time, Disney has not shared further details of Radiator Springs Racers' upcoming closure or when the attraction is expected to reopen. It is one of several closures scheduled for the coming weeks, with the popular It's a Small World attraction set to close for refurbishment beginning Monday, Jan. 9.