Fan-Favorite Disneyland Attraction Returns

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique provided countless unforgettable memories for young children visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom for years, but it was closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The boutiques will finally be re-opening on Aug. 25 at both resorts, Disney Parks announced on June 28. Disney began taking reservations on Thursday.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques offer guests between the ages of 3 and 12 the chance to get a complete makeover as their favorite Disney characters. The experience includes hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and accessories. New costumes featuring new Disney characters and a new hair accessory designed for textured hair will be available later this year.

There are different packages available at each Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. The Carriage Package ($99.99) includes hairstyling, make-up and face gem, nail polish, princess sash, and cinch sack, and an exclusive T-shirt. The Castle Package ($199.95) includes the hairstyling and makeup, plus a Disney Princess gown and coordinating accessories. The Delux Castle Package ($229.95) includes everything in the Castle Package but adds a coordinated boxed accessory set and an upgraded Deluxe Disney Princess Gown. The Knight Package ($19.95) includes hairstyling, a sword, and a shield. The Deluxe Knight Package ($79.95) adds a full knight costume.

Disneyland guests have a few additional choices. The Deluxe Package ($229.95) includes hair and makeup, a Deluxe Disney Princess gown, accessories, and a necklace or keepsake portrait session. The most elaborate package is the Princess Signature Dress Collection ($450), which includes a Signature Disney Princess gown with "heirloom-quality fabric and intricate design details that tell the tale of the princess" and a "high-quality crystal tiara." Frozen fans can also get one of two packages ($119.95 or $179.95) with Elsa or Anna dresses at Disneyland. Both Knight packages are available in Disneyland as well.

Disney has expanded the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques franchise to include more locations. The newest boutique is on the Disney Wish cruise ship. There are also locations at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney Springs, which will both re-open at a later date.