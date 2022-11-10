Disney World's MagicBand+: What to Know

Walt Disney World Resort guests have a great new interactive way to experience the parks. The MagicBand+ enhances guest visits and was launched during the 50th-anniversary celebration and adds much more dazzle. The look is similar to an Apple Watch. The first iteration of the MagicBand was launched in 2013 and was praised for being a revolutionary way to make the guest experience more convenient. With the product, guests could utilize it for park and guest room entry, retail and dining*, Disney PhotoPass service and more. The next-generation MagicBand+ allows the same features, plus added functionality to unlock experiential moments of magic throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts. The MagicBand+ comes alive at various times with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition, enhancing the environment's storytelling, allowing for an engaging new way to experience the magic.

With the MagicBand+, guests can journey on the "Disney Fab 50 Quest," a scavenger hunt throughout the four Walt Disney World theme parks using MagicBand+ to help spread pixie dust and interact with the golden character sculptures. Guests can also use them in a special way during the "Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters" experience by using their MagicBand+ to find numerous virtual bounties hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost, guests will follow the band's light patterns and haptics to complete their mission.

A MgaicBand+ holder favorite, guests can experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as their bands light up during spectacular light and firework shows, including "Harmonious" at EPCOT and "Disney Enchantment" at Magic Kingdom Park.

For those interested, purchase a MagicBand+ at select stores across Walt Disney World and online at shopDisney, starting at $34.99. At gift shops at Walt Disney World Hotels and Resorts, guests may be able to purchase at a discounted rate. Not to worry, guests may continue to use their existing MagicBand and Disney MagicMobile, available on eligible devices, to enjoy other features, such as park entry. The original MagicBand product will continue to be available for purchase as well.