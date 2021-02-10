Popeyes Releases Its First-Ever Fish Sandwich to Their Menu With Cajun Flounder

✖

Popeyes is releasing its first-ever fish sandwich this week, with Cajun Flounder being added to their menu. According to Yahoo!, the new sandwich will launch on Thursday, Feb. 11, at a $4.49 price-point. The outlet also noted that the sandwich will be available both in stores and for delivery. In a statement, the company said the fish used for the new meal is "light and flakey and seasoned in a blend of the Louisiana-rooted brand’s Cajun mild and spicy seasoning." It also comes on a toasted brioche bun with some of Popeyes’ trademark pickles, just like the company's hit chicken sandwich that debuted in 2019.

"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the Americas, said in a press release, as reported by USA Today. Notably, Popeyes is also offering "Sandwich insurance," which can be added to any Cajun Flounder order through the restaurant's app. "For guests who order the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with the tried and true Chicken Sandwich for free with purchase of insurance on launch day," the company said.

While this is the first fish sandwich the fast-food chain has ever marketed, seafood has long been part of the Popeyes menu. "Louisiana's many miles of coastline inspires our seafood offerings," reads a message on the company's website. "We season our seafood in a flavorful and lightly spicy blend of traditional herbs and spices and serve it up crispy in our unique Southern breading."

Among the other seafood options that Popeyes serves, are a Cajun Fish plate which features "tender, premium whole-fillet whitefish seasoned in our own savory blend of Louisiana spices then served up crispy in our Southern-style crumb breading." The company also has a box of "10 Calamari rings seasoned in our savory blend of Louisiana spices, hand-battered and breaded, then fried up crispy," in addition to selling a number of different shrimp meals. [Please note: all food offerings are subject to store participation. Check with your local Popeyes before placing an order if you are not sure that they carry the seafood options.]