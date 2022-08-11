Popeyes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Item, Adds New Pastry to Menu

If you have a sweet tooth, Popeyes is the place to go. Although the Louisiana-style kitchen may best be known for its famous chicken sandwich, which jumpstarted the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars, it seems to be setting its sights on something else entirely: pastries. According to Chew Boom, Popeyes is not only bringing back fan-favorite Chocolate Beignets, but also rolling out the all-new Banana Cream Cake.

The two menu items, per the outlet, hit the Popeyes menu on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and are set to be available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time, meaning they will both eventually disappear. The new Banana Cream Cake features a moist vanilla cake that is topped with whipped banana cream and wafer crumbs. Making their return to the menu two years after they first debuted back in 2020, Chocolate Beignets are classic New Orleans-style pastry filled with Hershey's chocolate and covered in powdered sugar. Popeyes has not said how long the two items will be available or if either or both will again make a return sometime in the future.

Chocolate Beignets and Banana Cream Cake are not the only items freshening up the Poepeyes menu. This month, the chain also brought back a fan-favorite seafood item. Chew Boom reported Wednesday that the fast food restaurant chain brought back the Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp Combo, which, for a starting price of $6, features eight pieces of butterfly shrimp coated in a light, crispy Hushpuppy cornmeal crust, served with creole cocktail sauce and paired with the guest's choice of a signature side and a hot, buttery biscuit.

The menu item returned alongside the launch of a new Surf & Turf meal, the new Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp Surf & Turf Sandwich Combo. With a suggested price of $7, the sandwich pairs its iconic signature Chicken Sandwich with four pieces of Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp and creole cocktail dipping sauce. Guests also have the option of enjoying the chain's Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp as part of the Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp Surf & Turf Tender Combo, which includes four pieces of Hushpuppy Butterfly Shrimp, two Tenders, and two dipping sauces.

Back in July, the chain brought back the IDK Meal, which includes a Premium Classic Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade, both of which come in chilled and frozen varieties served up alongside a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich – Classic or Spicy. The meal came with a suggested price of $6 and was available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.