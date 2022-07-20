Popeyes Introduces New Affordable Meal Deal

Popeyes has a new deal for the low price of just $6. Thrillist reports that the cajun fried chicken chain has resurrected its IDK Meal to restaurants nationwide. The deal became available on July 19. It offers customers gets a Premium Classic Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade (either chilled or frozen) with a Chicken Sandwich for just $6, and was created as a solution for those who are indecisive about what to eat. The pairing is the creation of Amy Alarcon, the chain's vice president. Per the report, Alacron says it checks all boxes that make Popeyes fans return for more: sweet, sour, cold, and fruity lemonade with savory, juicy, salty, hot, and crunchy chicken.

It's right on time as a study published in the New York Post reveals that couples are wasting an average of 132 hours a year deciding what to eat. It's a quick, easy, and delicious way to solve the problem. The IDK Meal first made its debut in 2021. It is now available for those who order online or via the app.

The addition comes after they added a new biscuit to its menu in select locations. Customers noticed the chain is selling a new Strawberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Biscuit includes a sweet and salty biscuit filled with strawberries and topped with a drizzle of icing, giving it more of a dessert feeling. It's currently being sold in the St. Louis area only.

Popeyes is joining a long list of fast food restaurants adding deals in the thick of summer. Sonic has added new Frychos to their app-exclusive Summer Snacking Menu. It's the brand's crispy fries topped off with creamy cheese sauce, crispy bacon pieces, diced onions, spicy jalapenos, and zesty baja sauce. Customers can enjoy them all summer long for just $1.49.

Other popular chains like Cold Stone Creamery and KFC also have big summer deals recently announced. The $5 KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl is back. At Cold Stone, a special partnership with Nintendo is available. The dessert spot is offering three new flavors based on three popular games with popular flavors and special packaging.