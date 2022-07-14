Popeyes Just Dropped a New Version of Its Biscuits

Popeyes has something new they appear to be testing out to customers at select locations, and it's not chicken. For those tired of the regular butter biscuit offer, there's another option available. Chewboom reports that Popeyes has been spotted selling a new Strawberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Biscuit includes a sweet and salty biscuit filled with strawberries and topped with a drizzle of icing, giving it more of a dessert feeling. It's currently being sold in the St. Louis, MO area.

The fast food restaurant chain gained more fame when it became a top contender in chicken sandwiches in 2019 by launching its now famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich. On its Twitter account dated on April 12, 2019, they made the announcement in one simple tweet: "Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Compete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences," they wrote. Mayhem ensued from there.

Customers circled the block in lines waiting to order in-store and in the drive-thru. There were sandwich shortages nationwide, with them selling out by midday. It instantly became a food favorite, with customers even fighting over minimal supplies.

The chain continued to try new things, including a partnership with self-proclaimed Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion. In 2021, the Texas native became a franchise owner and began promoting a hot sauce offered at select locations. In total, Stallion planned to own and operate five locations.

"She wants to get in there. She's a very hands-on person and wants to put her mark all over these restaurants," Sami Siddiqui, the brand's president, said in a statement at the time, per Franchise Times.

Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce became available in more than 3,400 restaurants in the U.S. and 14 countries around the world. It made history as Popeyes' first-ever global partnership. In addition to the Hottie Sauce, Stallion entered into a merchandising partnership.

The Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merchandise collection was announced to feature three releases, with the first, a collection of bikinis, long-sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders dog toys. Popeyes Rewards members also receive exclusive information and early access to the merchandise as the brand ties the celebrity partnership to its overall marketing strategy. Those rewards members also earn bonus points for purchasing eligible Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce items on the mobile app or online.