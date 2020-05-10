Photos Showing Coronavirus Protesters Carrying Guns, Rocket Launcher Ordering Subway Set off Social Media

Protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina went viral on Saturday after several photos popped up on social media. The snapshots showed armed members of the protest making their way into a local Subway sandwich shop to order food, rocket launchers and rifles of all sizes thrown over their shoulders.

If you need photographic proof of just how absurd some of these protests have become, these shots are your best bet. Not only is the image of a grown person walking into a fast-food restaurant in camo, masks, and American flag tees bizarre, most of the weapons featured are fakes.

A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway. #Covid_19 #ncpol #MealTeamSix pic.twitter.com/XA1BIU7JHH — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

The gentleman wearing the rocket launcher might seem like a major threat but a closer look shows the weapon says "INERT" on the white stickers, meaning it is not loaded, is a replica or is not a real weapon that could fire. And then the other gentleman carrying the .50 cal machine gun is actually carrying what looks like a wooden copy upon closer look.

The protest is the latest to spring up around the nation in states that have been forceful with coronavirus guidelines and shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus. North Carolina has made it clear that they were working to re-open the state and were currently in phase one of their plan.

Yes. The .50 cal is made of wood and the AT-4 is inert. Both men were carrying real firearms as well. — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

North Carolina's plan has three phases in total, with non-essential retail stores opening with social distancing measures in effect, while state public parks are also opening with limited access. Phase one does not open schools, salons, or gyms, but it is planned to end on May 22 as the state moves into phase two. Phase one officially kicked off on Friday according to WBTV.

"We think this is a prudent, careful, cautious step that we should make," Cooper said Friday. "We are going to continue to rely on the evidence and data in order to make decisions on when we move on to Phase 2."

The people photographed at Subway offered an easy target for many online, with some applying some creative responses to the strange sight. Scroll down to see some of the best.