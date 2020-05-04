Colorado Coronavirus Protester Arrested After Pipe Bombs Found at His Home

✖

A Loveland, Colorado man who said he would bring high-powered weapons to a protest against coronavirus restrictions at the Colorado Capital in Denver was arrested after FBI agents and other officials found four pipe bombs at his home, officials said. Bradley Bunn, 53, is a member of an anti-government militia, according to the criminal complaint. Law enforcement officers had two search warrants for his home, and conducted the searches on Friday.

Bunn claimed on social media he was planning to bring weapons to a rally at the Colorado Capital, where protesters wanted the state's "stay-at-home" order to end, reports the Denver Post. Officials found four pipe bombs at his Loveland home, as well as two 1-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder. U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said the explosive materials were taken to a range, where they "were successfully rendered safe." If convicted, Bunn could be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and receive a $250,000 fine.

On Monday, city officials told the Denver Post Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is not extending his city's stay-at-home order past Friday. The other has been in place for more than a month and was extended through the end of this week. Instead, officials will begin relaxing restrictions and will put in a new set of policies so residents can safely move around the city during the coronavirus pandemic. City officials have said the restrictions will be lifted slowly, possibly over a two to four-month period.

Starting Wednesday, face masks will be required in public places. Social gatherings of 10 or more are still banned and social distancing guideliens are still in place.

Stay-at-home orders at the state level have already expired in Colorado. However, Gov. Jared Polis signed a "safer-at-home" order, whch will be in place through the end of May. According to The Coloradoan, the order allows non-essential businesses to return to offices starting Monday, but the offices can be at no more than 50% capacity. Retail businesses previously considered non-essential can also reopen starting Monday. However, social distancing guidleines need to still be followed, and people need to wear masks.

On Sunday, the Larimer County health department issued an order requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings at all businesses in the county to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. "Our businesses have done a great job keeping their employees in face coverings to protect customers," Larimer County's public health director Tom Gonzales said, reports The Coloradoan. "But we need our customers to also be protecting the employees. Face coverings are not perfect, but paired with social distancing, we know they slow the spread of COVID-19."