Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Per the notice, the recall only affects HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food. Manufactured at the company's Nacogdoches, Texas facility on Nov. 13, the dry cat food was sold in 16-pound packages that contain "MFG 13 NOV 22" on the second line of the lot code, which is located on the back of the bag. An image of the product label can be found by clicking here. The recall is relatively limited in scale, as the affected product was only distributed in the State of Texas and sold in HEB retail stores. The recalled cat food has since been removed from store shelves and no other HEB products are affected by the voluntary recall.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled dry cat food to date, the product poses a health risk to both animals and humans. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. A cat infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain are also symptoms of infection. Some cats may appear healthy but may actually be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

In humans, salmonella signs and symptoms – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacterium. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. Humans can become infected through consumption of products contaminated with salmonella, or through handling affected surfaces and then touching their mouth and swallowing Salmonella germs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Due to the potentially life-threatening risk the cat food product poses to both animals and humans, consumers should discontinue use of the food. The recalled HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food can be replaced or refunded by contacting TFP Nutrition via a toll-free call at 1-800-560-9197.