Patricia Arquette Slams Donald Trump Comparing His Response to Kamala Harris and Ghislaine Maxwell

Patricia Arquette has some very strong words for President Donald Trump. Arquette, who has long been critical of the president, took issue with him calling California Sen. Kamala Harris a "monster" while he had a much more positive statement about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison and has been accused of procuring young girls for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Based on the responses to what Arquette had to say, there are more than a few people who are on her side on this issue.

On Twitter, Arquette wrote that Trump called Harris a "monster" following the vice-presidential debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence. On the other hand, he had some kind words for Maxwell when asked about the fact that she is in prison on charges connected to her alleged role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring. When it came to Maxwell, Trump said, "I wish her well," a far cry from the negative words he used in reference to the Democratic candidate for the vice presidency. Arquette ended her message by writing that this dichotomy is quite "interesting."

Trump called @KamalaHarris a "monster" yet he wishes prolific serial child rapist and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well. Interesting.... — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2020

Clearly, there were many who found the president's words "interesting," as well. Scroll down to see what they're saying about this matter.