Patricia Arquette Slams Donald Trump Comparing His Response to Kamala Harris and Ghislaine Maxwell
Patricia Arquette has some very strong words for President Donald Trump. Arquette, who has long been critical of the president, took issue with him calling California Sen. Kamala Harris a "monster" while he had a much more positive statement about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison and has been accused of procuring young girls for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Based on the responses to what Arquette had to say, there are more than a few people who are on her side on this issue.
On Twitter, Arquette wrote that Trump called Harris a "monster" following the vice-presidential debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence. On the other hand, he had some kind words for Maxwell when asked about the fact that she is in prison on charges connected to her alleged role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring. When it came to Maxwell, Trump said, "I wish her well," a far cry from the negative words he used in reference to the Democratic candidate for the vice presidency. Arquette ended her message by writing that this dichotomy is quite "interesting."
Trump called @KamalaHarris a "monster" yet he wishes prolific serial child rapist and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well. Interesting....— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2020
Clearly, there were many who found the president's words "interesting," as well. Scroll down to see what they're saying about this matter.
It seems to BLACK and WHITE. It’s hard to tell what his issue with Senator Harris is...— Mary P (@MaryPrenosil1) October 9, 2020
When men in power publicly call female elected leaders "monster" or "crazy" and make excuses for terrorists planning to harm a sitting governor, all US women should be alarmed. Unless the majority of men speak up against such outrageous misogyny, we are all at risk.— phbehnken (@phbehnken) October 9, 2020
He loves labelling anyone who threatens his fragile ego horrible things but all you have to do is open your eyes and you know who the real monster is. If you can't see the monster, then it's too late for you.— Paco+Lupe (@PacoandLupe) October 9, 2020
He has an interesting pattern. pic.twitter.com/XaKnetNkOt— Kristen (@BuntyKritty) October 9, 2020
What's up is down; what's in is out; what's light is dark. This is what I've learned about Donald Trump...whatever he says the polar opposite is where the truth is found. So by that observation, Ms Harris is going to be an amazing VP and Ghislaine will be in jail for a long time.— Aura (@momison2) October 9, 2020
He has to demonize her to the base. And it works. Look at what he did to Whitmer. Look at what the GOP has done to HRC for nearly 30 years. It took me awhile to get smart, but they actually hate women. Especially a woman with agency of her own.— Cheryle Johnson (@CheryleJ0806) October 9, 2020
Projection. HE is the monster and he knows it.— Elizabeth Ford (@underthesea62) October 9, 2020