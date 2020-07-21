Donald Trump Wishes Ghislaine Maxwell Well, Says He 'Met Her Numerous Times Over the Years'

✖

President Donald Trump has offered an official comment on Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently facing charges of sexual misconduct and human trafficking for her business associate and one-time boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. At a press conference on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Maxwell's incarceration, as well as her promise to name names of powerful people entangled in the scandal — including Prince Andrew.

"I haven't really been following [the case] too much," Trump said when asked. "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don't know. Not aware of it."

JUST IN: Pres. Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime companion of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein: "I just wish her well, frankly." Maxwell pleaded not guilty last week to federal sex trafficking charges. https://t.co/YEerOPitZL pic.twitter.com/uqsRKrMteY — ABC News (@ABC) July 21, 2020

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 over allegations that she groomed and trafficked underage girls for Epstein, and is now facing charges for six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury for lying under oath. In a recent court hearing, prosecutors laid out Maxwell's widespread fortune while successfully arguing that she should not be allowed out on bail. Despite her request to await her upcoming trial date in July 2021 in a luxury resort in New York City, New York, she was ordered to wait out the time at the Metropolitan Detection Center in Brooklyn.

As for the claim that she could bring down powerful people, a former employer of Epstein's and boyfriend of Maxwell, Steven Hoffenberg, told The Sun that she "knows everything" and will "totally cooperate" following her arrest. "A lot of people very worried" about what Maxwell will tell investigators, he claimed. "She's going to cooperate and be very important," he added. "[Prince] Andrew is definitely, definitely concerned."

While behind bars, Maxwell has been reportedly moved cell-to-cell to avoid any potential foul play. She's also been given paper clothes to wear so as to avoid any possibility of her committing suicide behind bars. Epstein himself was arrested back in July of 2019, and was found dead in his cell less than a month later, which was ruled a suicide.