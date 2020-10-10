Donald Trump Taking Major Heat for Calling Kamala Harris a 'Monster'
President Donald Trump has come under fire, once again, due to the words that he used to describe a fellow lawmaker. Following the only vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Trump issued some choice words for Joe Biden's running mate. According to NPR, he referred to her as a "monster" following the debate. Naturally, it wasn't before long that his comments fired up users on Twitter.
Trump took part in a telephone interview with Fox News Business on Thursday morning amidst his battle with COVID-19. During the interview, the president referred to Harris as "this monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way." He added, "I thought that wasn't even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don't think you could get worse. And totally unlikeable. And she is."
Understandably, the president's words drew ire amongst Twitter users, with high-profile Democrats such as Sen. Cory Booker even weighing in on the matter. Read on to find out what those users have to say about this situation.
Wish I could say I was surprised by the POTUS' actions but four years have made me more numb to his unacceptable words and actions... Would hate to see how jaded I become if this administration gets a second term#trump #Drumpf https://t.co/WxOQHWcxle— Kai Demandante {podcast-tag #journeysWithKai} (@journeywithkai) October 10, 2020
It is beyond appalling that the President saw fit to refer to my sister @KamalaHarris as a "monster."
These dehumanizing attacks against women of color from our nation's highest office holder can never be tolerated.
The racism and misogyny directed at Kamala must stop now.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 10, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump your habit of calling those you don’t like names is without defense. .@KamalaHarris has fought bullies like you her whole life! She is going to show the world you are a loser! #VoteBidenHarris2020 https://t.co/UPBYpD4DPs— Larry Fitzpatrick (@laplandlarry) October 10, 2020
Trump just called for the arrest of Biden, Obama and Hillary. He said you probably don't need medicine for #coronavirus. And that Kamala Harris was a "communist" and a "monster." If you can't see that he is completely unhinged, there is something very, very wrong with you.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 8, 2020
Racism nor misogyny have no place coming out of a Presidents mouth, period.. Trump is exactly who he is and he proves it every day with his words. He is not going to change! He is deplorable ! #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 https://t.co/vb9lHxYyay— DLina " wear a mask" (@evalinareed) October 10, 2020
Unnecessary. Unprofessional. Unpresidential. Unacceptable. Only weak men attack strong women. #womenvoters #women #rockthefemalevote #squad #squadgoals #riseup #vote https://t.co/VgHZ2LXKhK— Rachel Powell (@redecoratedrae) October 9, 2020
Kamala Harris was asked in Arizona if she had a comment for Donald Trump calling her a “monster.”
Her response: “No. I don’t comment on his childish remarks." 💀💀— ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) October 8, 2020