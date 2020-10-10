Donald Trump Taking Major Heat for Calling Kamala Harris a 'Monster'

President Donald Trump has come under fire, once again, due to the words that he used to describe a fellow lawmaker. Following the only vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Trump issued some choice words for Joe Biden's running mate. According to NPR, he referred to her as a "monster" following the debate. Naturally, it wasn't before long that his comments fired up users on Twitter.

Trump took part in a telephone interview with Fox News Business on Thursday morning amidst his battle with COVID-19. During the interview, the president referred to Harris as "this monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way." He added, "I thought that wasn't even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don't think you could get worse. And totally unlikeable. And she is."

Understandably, the president's words drew ire amongst Twitter users, with high-profile Democrats such as Sen. Cory Booker even weighing in on the matter. Read on to find out what those users have to say about this situation.